Popular Penny Stocks (NASDAQ: REKR), (NASDAQ: NVTR), (NASDAQ: SSKN), (NASDAQ: BLNK), (NASDAQ: DSKE), (NASDAQ: TUES), (NASDAQ: ZNGA),

REKOR SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: REKR)

Formerly known as Novume Solutions, this company has grown after the change of name. It has profited a lot lately and is among one of the best choices to invest money in. Any investor who will venture into this company is bound to get some gains. The shares have scaled by 62% and this in itself shows why investing in this company is a good choice.

NUVECRTA CORPORATION (NASDAQ: NVTR)

The losses that this company has undergone lately is a reason that it is not very common after option in case of penny stocks. Speculations in this field can never end and any company can rise within very less time. The motive of including this company here is that it still shows the potential to rise and get back on track. There are chances that it will not undergo more losses and will surely provide its investors with fair profits.

STRATA SKIN SCIENCES (NASDAQ: SSKN)

This is a dermatological medical corporation which has touched great successes in the past year. It has consistently maintained its standard and is still a grand choice to make an investment in its penny stocks. One must definitely take this company in a serious manner because there is a very high probability of obtaining first-class profits by investing here.

BLINK CHARGING CO. (NASDAQ: BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. is in the field of electric vehicle charging equipment and services. This company owns, manages and provides all its equipment and services. Also, providing useful software, this company is a well-suited choice for making an investment. The business is growing swiftly because of the new products it is manufacturing. It is seemingly a very profitable investment one must sternly think about.

DASEKE, INC. (NASDAQ: DSKE)

2018 was a year of losses for this company because their share price dropped by almost 55% at that time. It is now talk of the past since this company has greatly strengthened itself this year and is now a good choice for making an investment. Investors should keep this company in mind while investing because it certainly is a must try in the field of penny stocks.

TUESDAY MORNING CORPORATION (NASDAQ: TUES)

This company can be listed under a struggling company because it has been able to sustain the hard times with great efforts. This can be a good reason to buy the shares of this company because the company deals with the everyday products which never go in vein. This company could be considered seriously while investing because it has the potential to grow further and can provide good profits to its investors.

ZYNGA INC. (NASDAQ: ZNGA)

This is an online game developing company. Some of its popular games are FarmVille and Words with Friends. It is amongst the currently well-liked penny stocks and is growing every day. The company is undoubtedly a good choice for making a fine investment and the investors will definitely profit from the investments they make here.