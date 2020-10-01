Notable Session Mover: Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), Gilead Sciences, (NASDAQ:GILD), Qunar Cayman Islands Limited, (NASDAQ:QUNR)

On Thursday, Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), gained 1.06% to $120.53.

Apple Inc. is the latest business to endorse the Houston Equal Rights Ordinance.

In a statement Houston Unites sent exclusively to the Houston Business Journal, the company wrote: Apple is proud to be a part of Houston with four stores that employ over 500 people. Our stores and our company are open to everyone, regardless of where they come from, what they look like, how they worship or who they love. Apple supports Proposition 1 as it sends a clear message that Houston is focused on a future of inclusion, diversity and continued prosperity.”

The statement comes on the same day that Houston Unites, a campaign working to pass Proposition 1, and the Human Rights Campaign held a press conference with Academy Award-winner Sally Field and others supporting HERO, Business Journals Reports

Also on Oct. 29, former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted her support of the ordinance, and the White House issued a statement about HERO. Business Journals added.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, watches, and portable digital music players worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), inclined 1% to $109.21, during its last trading session.

Gilead Sciences, is currently valued at $158.69B. The company has 1.47B shares outstanding and 83.40% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 5.49 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as -9.87. The company earned $15.04B in prior twelve months on revenue of $29.19B. It beta stands at 0.84.

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company’s products comprise Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, Tybost, and Vitekta for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for the treatment of liver disease.

Finally, Shares of Qunar Cayman Islands Limited (NASDAQ:QUNR), ended its last trade with 6.96% surge, and closed at $46.27.

Qunar Cayman Islands Limited, has market value of $5.66B while its EPS was booked as $-3.62 in the last 12 months. The stock has 134.38M shares outstanding while 81.90% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 72.70% while operating margin was -91.20%.

Qunar Cayman Islands Limited operates an online travel commerce platform in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its platform provides a range of travel products comprising flight tickets, hotels, vacation packages, and attraction tickets, in addition to display advertising, train tickets, car services, smart lodging, and other services.

