Hot Stocks Right Now: ACE Limited (NYSE:ACE), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA),

During Tuesday’s trade, Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), gained 1.59% to $33.29.

Pfizer invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a negotiation with Mikael Dolsten, President, Worldwide Research and Development, at the 27th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Pfizer Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through Global Innovative Pharmaceutical (GIP); Global Vaccines, Oncology and Consumer Healthcare (VOC); and Global Established Pharmaceutical (GEP) segments. The GIP segment develops, registers, and commercializes medicines for various therapeutic areas, counting inflammation, cardiovascular/metabolic, neuroscience and pain, rare diseases, and women’s/men’s health.

Shares of ACE Limited (NYSE:ACE), inclined 0.28% to $115.17, during its current trading session.

ACE Limited, declared three appointments to its underwriting team in MENA, as it continues to build its insurance capabilities in the region.

Warda Saeed Habib has been designated to the role of Regional Underwriting Manager, Property for ACE in MENA. In her new role, Warda will be responsible for managing the underwriting performance of ACE’s property insurance portfolio in the region, and for driving its future profitable development.

Warda has 12 years of insurance industry experience, having held a series of property underwriting roles. She joins ACE from Hannover Re, where she held the position of Facultative Reinsurance Manager in Bahrain. In her new role, she will report to Mojgan Khoshabi, Regional Managing Director for ACE in MENA. Her appointment follows the recent promotion of Carlos Beltran to Regional Head of Placement and Facultative Reinsurance for ACE in Latin America.

Ayat Sobeh, presently Property Underwriter for ACE in MENA, has been promoted to the role of Senior Property Underwriter for the region. In her new role, Ayat will contribute to the profitable growth of ACE’s property insurance portfolio in the region. Ayat joined ACE in 2007, when the company opened its MENA operation, as Underwriting Assistant, Property. In her new role, Ayat will report to Warda Saeed Habib.

ACE Limited, through its auxiliaries, provides a range of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company’s Insurance  North American P&C segment offers casualty insurance, environmental, inland marine, professional risk, disaster protection, vacant land and building, and claims and risk administration services; homeowners, automobile, valuables, umbrella liability, and recreational marine insurance; and wholesale excess and surplus lines property, casualty, environmental, professional liability, inland marine, and product recall coverages.

Finally, Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA), gained 0.37%, and is now trading at $46.52.

Comerica Incorporated, will declare its fourth quarter 2015 earnings before the market opening on Tuesday, January 19, 2016.

Comerica will host a conference call to review fourth quarter 2015 financial results at 7 a.m. CT Tuesday, January 19, 2016. Interested parties may access the conference call by calling (877) 523-5249 or (210) 591-1147 (event ID No. 93937227).

Comerica Incorporated, through its auxiliaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Administration. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash administration, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange administration services, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.