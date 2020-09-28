These Stocks: Mann Kind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS), Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

During Monday’s Morning trade, Shares of Mann Kind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), lost -8.90% to $2.25.

Mann Kind Corporation, declared that Hakan Edstrom has stepped down as the President, Chief Executive Officer and as a director of Mann Kind. The board of directors of Mann Kind designated Alfred Mann as interim Chief Executive Officer, effective November 19, 2015. Mr. Mann will continue to serve as the Executive Chairman of the Company. A committee of the board will commence an immediate search for a successor CEO.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes in the United States. Its lead product is AFREZZA inhalation powder, an insulin to control high blood sugar in adult patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. MannKind Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS), declined -0.53% to $91.44, during its current trading session.

CVS/pharmacy, unveiled incredible savings for ExtraCare® Rewards members during a three-day Black Friday sales event at all 7,900 CVS/pharmacy locations which kicks off Thanksgiving Day and goes through Saturday, November 28. A special three-day circular can be found in local newspapers where customers will also receive a 25% Off Shopping Pass, valid during the event. CVS/pharmacy is making it easier for shoppers to focus more on a healthier and less stressful holiday by providing one-stop shopping complete with healthier food options for entertaining, and winter essentials to protect against cough, cold and flu, so customers can avoid missing out on fun family get-togethers and celebrations.

CVS/pharmacy is dedicated to assisting customers spend more time with friends and family, and less time stressing, by offering a wide variety of gift items, said Judy Sansone, Senior Vice President of Front Store Business, CVS/pharmacy and Chief Merchant of CVS Health. Instead of shopping at multiple stores to pick up gifts, decor, party snacks, and health and beauty items, CVS/pharmacy provides a convenient way for customers to purchase all these items in one location. Plus, we have made it easier than ever for our customers to find healthier options for entertaining this year.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services in the United States. The company operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail Pharmacy segments.

Finally, Shares of Lowes Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), gained 1.00%, and is now trading at $76.56.

Lowes Companies, declared that Marci P. Grebstein has been promoted to chief marketing officer (CMO), effective right away. Grebstein most recently served as vice president of advertising, leading the U.S. advertising strategy and marketing operations to build loyalty for the brand. She will report to Michael A. Jones, chief customer officer, and succeeds Thomas J. (Tom) Lamb who has left the company.

Grebstein joined Lowes earlier this year and has more than 20 years of experience leading brand, marketing, advertising and e-commerce strategies for large retail companies, counting Food Lion and Staples. She will be responsible for managing the Lowes brand by overseeing the integrated marketing and communications strategy to consumers, counting digital marketing, content strategy and development, consumer relationship administration, advertising and media for the U.S. home improvement business.

Erin K. Sellman has been promoted to senior vice president of strategy, insights and planning responsible for corporate strategy, consumer insights, and the planning and process organization. She will also report to Jones.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. The company offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and home decorating. It provides home improvement products under the categories of kitchens and appliances; lumber and building materials; tools and hardware; fashion fixtures; rough plumbing and electrical; lawn and garden; seasonal living; paint; home fashions; storage and cleaning; flooring; millwork; and outdoor power equipment.

