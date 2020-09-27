Analyst Best Overview on These Stocks: Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC), Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK), Unilever N.V. (ADR) (NYSE:UN)

During Friday’s Morning trade, Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC), lost -0.96% to $95.87.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, confirmed that it has received an unsolicited, low-premium, non-binding and highly conditional indication of interest from Canadian Pacific (CP.TO) to acquire the Company for $46.72 in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.348 Canadian Pacific shares per Norfolk Southern share, representing a premium of less than 10% based on closing prices recently.

The Companys board of directors, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, will carefully evaluate and consider this indication of interest in the context of Norfolk Southerns planned plans, and its ongoing review of opportunities to enhance stockholder value through planned, financial and operational measures and pursue the best interests of the Company and its stockholders. Notably, any consolidation among Class I railroads in North America would face noteworthyregulatory hurdles. Norfolk Southerns board of directors and administration team are committed to enhancing value for all stockholders. The Companys stockholders do not need to take any action at this time.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. As of December 31, 2014, it operated about 20,000 miles of road in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK), inclined 0.63% to $68.92, during its current trading session.

Duke Energy, LG Chem and Green smith are bringing new technology to the site of a 1952 stepped down coal plant, announcing the completion of a 2-megawatt (MW) battery-based energy storage system designed to improvement reliability and stability on the electric power grid.

Construction began in August 2015, at Duke Energys stepped down W.C. Beckjord coal-fired power plant in New Richmond, Ohio, and the system began operations on Nov. 17.

Locating the storage system at our stepped down coal plant allowed us to take advantage of the grid infrastructure already in place and repurpose the site for use with new, relevant technology, said Phil Grigsby, Duke Energys senior vice president of Commercial Transmission. This system is another step for Duke in the development of turnkey energy storage solutions that benefit customers and demonstrate the potential for future applications, such as large-scale integration of renewable energy onto the grid.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, operates as an energy company in the United States and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Regulated Utilities, International Energy, and Commercial Power.

Finally, Shares of Unilever N.V. (ADR) (NYSE:UN), gained 0.16%, and is now trading at $44.47.

Unilever, declared it has received a perfect score of 100 percent on the Human Right’s Campaign’s 2016 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The CEI is a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) workplace equality.

“We are honored to be recognized for an eighth straight year as one of the ‘Best Places to Work’ by the Human Rights Campaign,” said Mike Clementi, Vice President of Human Resources, Unilever North America. “As a company we work extremely hard to create an inclusive workplace—one where we uphold the belief that everyone should be treated equally and can feel comfortable bringing their whole selves to work each day.”

Unilever supports the LGBT community through its PRIDE Group and diversity and inclusion initiatives counting the Ad Council’s “Love Has No Labels” campaign. PRIDE (People Respecting Individuality, Diversity and Equality) is an LGBT Business Resource Group open to all Unilever employees that share a common aim of endorsing respect, individuality, diversity and equality throughout the organization.

Unilever N.V. operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australasia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus. The company operates through Personal Care, Foods, Refreshment, and Home Care segments.