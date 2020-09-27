Active Stocks Buzz: Intel Corporation, (NASDAQ:INTC), American Airlines Group, (NASDAQ:AAL), Southwest Airlines, (NYSE:LUV)

On Tuesday, Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), gained 0.92% to $35.09.

In a research note released to the investors, JMP Securities upgrades its rating on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).The analysts at the brokerage house have a current rating of Market Outperform on the shares. Earlier, the shares were rated a Market Perform by the brokerage firm. The rating by the firm was issued on November 20, 2015.

It has a simple moving average 50 of 8.09%, a 52 week high of -4.63%, and a 52 week low of 42.09%

Intel (INTC) shares are presently priced at 15.45x this year’s forecasted earnings, which makes them relatively expensive contrast to the industry’s 10.28x earnings multiple for the same period. The company pays shareholders $0.96 per share annually in dividends, yielding 2.79%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells integrated digital technology platforms worldwide. It operates through PC Client Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Mobile and Communications Group, Software and Services, and All Other segments.

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), inclined 4.85% to $43.26, during its last trading session.

American Airlines Group The Communications Workers of America and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (CWA-IBT), representing the 14,500 U.S.-based passenger service employees at American Airlines, declared recently that their members approved a new five-year contract, counting immediate and noteworthy pay raises.

Our passenger service employees have played a critical role in the integration of our airline and we rely on them to give our customers the best service in the industry, said Kerry Philipovitch, American Airlines Senior Vice President – Customer Experience. We could not be more happy to provide compensation that reflects their contributions toward the airlines success. This agreement is a huge step in making us truly one combined team, and we thank the CWA-IBT for their professionalism in advocating for their members.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its auxiliaries, operates in the airline industry. As of December 31, 2014, the company operated 983 mainline jets, in addition to 566 regional aircrafts through regional airline auxiliaries and third-party regional carriers.

Finally, Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), ended its last trade with 2.53% gain, and closed at $47.04.

Southwest Airlines Co., declared that Tom Nealon will join Southwest Airlines in January 2016 as Executive Vice President Strategy & Innovation.

Until today, Nealon served Southwest as a member of its Board of Directors. He was designated to that position in 2010 and during the course of his service on the Board, he has take partd on the Audit, Nominating and Corporate Governance, and Safety and Compliance Oversight committees. Nealon will report to Southwest Airlines Chairman, President, and CEO Gary Kelly.

Formerly, Nealon was Group Executive Vice President of JCPenney Company, Inc. He held other leadership positions at JCPenney in Information Technology, with jcp.com, Corporate Strategy and Planning, and Digital Ventures. Nealon joined JCPenney as Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer in 2006.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates passenger airlines that provide planned air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 665 Boeing 737 aircraft; and had 12 Boeing 717 aircraft.