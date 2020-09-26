Fresh Trending Stocks: Ford Motor (NYSE:F), Mattel, (NASDAQ:MAT), Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) | BNinvestors

At the end of Fridays trade, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)s shares surged 0.33% to $15.27.

Ford Motor Company (F) has beta value of 1.31. The company has the market capitalization of $60.63 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 1.70% while its return on equity ratio was 14.50%. ATR value of company was 0.33 while stock volatility for week was 1.37% while for month was 2.24%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -3.20 and its current ratio was -4.69.

Ford Motor Company, is highlighting its commitment to plug-in electric vehicles by expanding efforts to provide more workplace charging stations to employees across the United States and Canada.

The automaker began installing charging stations in September 2014, and presently has 145 units available for employee use at 43 Ford offices and manufacturing facilities in 6 states and Canada. There are plans to install 20 more in the near future, with ongoing negotiations to improvement the number in the long term.

Cynthia Williams, Ford associate director, environmental and regulatory planning, will join California Gov. Jerry Brown and dozens of Fortune 500 executives in Los Angeles this week for Drive the Dream 2015. The annual event is hosted by the California Plug-In Electric Vehicle Collaborative – a public-private organization that works to ensure a strong, enduring transition to plug-in electric vehicle use. Williams will share insights on the plug-in electric vehicle market, purchase incentives and on developing a broader charging station network.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) manufactures or distributes automobiles across six continents. The Company operates in two sectors: Automotive and Financial Services. Automotive sector includes North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific segments.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), ended its Fridays trading session with 6.04% gain, and closed at $23.89, after an optimistic analyst note from Oppenheimer.

The firm maintained its outperform rating and $27 price target on the stock.

Mattel stated its 2015 third quarter earnings results on Thursday, and although sales missed the firms estimates, the decline was largely due to a sales shift from the third quarter into the fourth quarter in addition to foreign exchange rates, Oppenheimer said in a note.

Strong sales in many core brands indicate that Mattel is rebounding, and the companys dividend affirmation demonstrates administrations confidence, Oppenheimer added.

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) has market value of $8.09 billion while its EPS was booked as $1.20 in the last 12 months. The stock has 338.61 million shares outstanding while 96.50% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 49.80% while net profit margin was 6.90%. Beta value of the company was 0.87; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

MATTEL, INC. designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of toy products around the world, which are sold to its customers and directly to consumers. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada, International, and American Girl.

On Friday, Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)s shares inclined 1.92% to $43.55.

Mylan NV (MYL) offered 52.70% EPS for prior five years. The company has 14.40% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 13.10%. The company has $42.81 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 80.00%. Its price to book ratio was 2.23. Volatility of the stock was 3.34% for the week while for the month booked as 4.84%.

Mylan N.V., formerly Mylan Inc., is a global pharmaceutical company, which develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic, branded generic and specialty pharmaceuticals. Mylan operates in two segments: Generics and Specialty.

