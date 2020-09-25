Notable Runners -Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA), United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL), Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (NYSE:CMG)

On Monday, Shares of Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA), lost -4.37% to $9.07.

Alcoa (AA) declared its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $6.71875 per share on the outstanding 5.375% Class B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Class B Stock) payable on January 1, 2016 to shareholders of record of the Class B Stock at the close of business on December 15, 2015. The dividend on the Class B Stock is equivalent to a dividend of $0.671875 per Depositary Share (each Depositary Share representing a 1/10th interest in a share of Class B Stock).

Alcoa Inc. (Alcoa) is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates in four segments: Alumina, Primary Metals, Global Rolled Products, and Engineered Products and Solutions. Its products, which comprise aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used in aircraft, automobiles, commercial transportation, packaging, building and construction, oil and gas, defense, consumer electronics, and industrial applications across the world.

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL), declined -0.43% to $58.56, during its last trading session.

United declared that it has reached a contract in Principle with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) for a contract extension covering the airlines more than 12,000 pilots more than a year ahead of the amendable date of the current contract. The agreement is subject to a ratification process which comprises final documentation, review, and consideration by the ALPA Master Executive Council.

The fact that we were able to reach this Agreement in Principle in fewer than 30 days is a direct result of the positive, collaborative relationship between ALPA leadership and United, said Executive Vice President Human Resources and Labor Relations Mike Bonds. We appreciate the hard work of the company and union negotiating teams in assisting us reach a contract in Principle that will benefit pilots and United.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is a holding company and its principal wholly owned partner is United Air Lines, Inc. (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations, which use jet aircraft with at least 118 seats, and its regional operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Finally, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (NYSE:CMG), ended its last trade with 4.30% gain, and closed at $559.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) continues to work closely with state and federal health officials, as the investigation continues into an E. coli incident initially linked to 11 Chipotle restaurants in Washington and Oregon.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduced the number of cases connected to Chipotle from 50 to 37 cases on November 18 (with 24 in Washington and 13 in Oregon). This reduction of nearly 25% was based upon more sensitive testing which revealed the cases were not related to Chipotle. The CDC has informed Chipotle that it identified six additional cases in which initial testing matches the E. coli strain involved in the Washington and Oregon incident. Although one of the individuals has no known link to Chipotle, five individuals did report eating at Chipotle, counting two in Turlock, Calif., one in Akron, Ohio, one in Amherst, NY, and one in Burnsville, Minn.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (Chipotle) develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants, which serve a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. The Company operates 1,755 restaurants in the United States, seven in Canada, six in England, three in France, and one in Germany.

