EVERGREEN STOCKS NEWS ALERT: Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Great Basin Scientific Inc (NASDAQ: GBSN)

Share of Apple Inc (AAPL: NASDAQ) dwindled -1.30% and is at $106.62 in the Real-Time trading session. The company opened at $107.59 on Monday, and is moving between $106.56– $107.69, through the day, After a profitable and eventful year for Apple Inc. (AAPL: NASDAQ) and Facebook Inc (FB: NASDAQ) each has plans to keep the momentum going for 2016:

As a technology leader, Apple is looking for more ways to stay on top in 2016. The company is planning to expand its Apple Pay platform to several countries, including China, Singapore, Australia, and Canada. The company believes its brand recognition will lead to a successful launch in these countries. Apple is anticipating particular success in China thanks to its partnership with bank-card association UnionPay, which will allow for easier entry into the Chinese market. Other plans for 2016 include the launch of a streaming TV service and the iPhone 7, the latter expected in September, according to smarteranalyst

According to the Joint Case Management Statement, “Samsung has confirmed to Apple that it will pay Apple the $548 million partial judgment directly. Samsung indicates that payment should be complete within 10 days of delivery of Apple’s invoice to Samsung, which will take place on December 4. Payment should therefore be complete by Monday, December 14.” NASDAQ said

At a time when the epic legal battle between Apple, Inc. (AAPL), and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd seemed to have settled down, Apple’s claim has added a new twist. Apple and Samsung are two of the world’s largest smartphone manufacturers and market leaders. In early December, Samsung finally agreed to pay Apple a sum of $548 million after the latter won a patent battle that started in 2011 against Samsung for infringing upon some of Apple’s patents and designs.

According to the declaration by Julie Davis, the supplemental damages total to $178,659,870 while prejudgment interest on supplemental damages is $1,192,490 through the date of the hearing on Apple’s motion for supplemental damages (March 24, 2016). NASDAQ Report

On the other hand, the social networking company, Facebook Inc (FB: NASDAQ) declined -0.01% right now and is at $104.62. The 52-week range of the share price is from $72.00 – $110.65. The company has total market capitalization of $298.92B.

FB: NASDAQ also has a bright outlook for 2016. Analyst Gene Munster of Piper Jaffray maintains a positive outlook on the company, particularly due to the anticipated 2016 release of its virtual reality platform Oculus Rift. On December 16, 2015, the analyst reiterated his Overweight rating on the stock with a price target of $155, pointing to Oculus Rift as the product is the first of its kind in the category. Although Munster expects slow initial demand for the virtual reality platform, he “[sees] compelling VR content starting to emerge with Millennials and Generation Z.” Munster is ranked #2 out of 3,714 analysts on TipRanks with a 63% success rate recommending stocks and an average return of 22.5% per recommendation, according to smarteranalyst

Separately, analyst William Bird of FBR Capital also weighed in on the social media giant on December 22, 2015, reiterating his Buy rating on the company with a $125 price target. Bird believes the company will take advantage of various opportunities given its positioning and product profile. Most notably, the analyst believes mobile ads, especially for Facebook owned Instagram, will lead to substantial revenue in 2016. For Instagram, Bird “[believes] revenue potential could approach $5 billion on its current user base, which continues to grow.”

On the other news report, Facebook Inc. founder, Mark Zuckerberg, on Monday fired another salvo in the company’s marketing blitz for its controversial Free Basics Internet service that has faced opposition in India, home to the world’s largest offline population, according to market watch

In an opinion piece published in the Times of India, the country’s biggest-selling English-language daily, Zuckerberg defended his company’s FB, Free Basics service, which provides free, but limited, Internet access.

He contrasted Free Basics to a library which houses only a selection of books in addition to public healthcare and education.

“Everyone also deserves access to the tools and information that can assist them to achieve all those other public services, and all their fundamental social and economic rights. That’s why everyone also deserves access to free basic Internet services,” Zuckerberg wrote. market watch Report

Great Basin Scientific Inc (GBSN: NASDAQ) is a molecular diagnostic testing company. The company has a market cap of $7.13 million. The Firm is focused on the development and commercialization of its molecular diagnostic platform designed to test for infectious disease. It presently has negative earnings. The Firm has a commercially available test, a diagnostic test for clostridium difficile , which received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Great Basin Scientific Inc (GBSN: NASDAQ) climbed 22.89% and closed at $1.61.

While shares of Great Basin Scientific Inc (GBSN: NASDAQ) skyrocketed from just over $3 to close to $14 within a week last month, before slowly giving back all of those gains and more over the next 30 days, many shareholders have run for the exits. The stock, which dropped from close to $14 all the way down to $1.14 in a matter of 17 trading days, seems to have bottomed. Although the toxic conversion of warrants will continue into next month, investors must feel as if the negative effects of these conversions have already been overly priced into the shares. It will be interesting to watch as the stock trades over the remainder of this week to see if $1.14 is the ultimate bottom, or if this morning’s rally is just a fluke. The stock is up 28.24% or $0.37 following the news, hitting $1.68 per share. About 617,191 shares traded hands. GBSN has declined 56.62% since May 22, 2015 and is downtrending. It has underperformed the S&P500 by 53.56%, according to IR.net

The institutional sentiment reduced to 1.6 in Q2 2015. It’s down 1.07, from 2.67 in 2015Q2. The ratio is negative, as 5 funds sold all their Great Basin Scientific Inc shares they owned while 0 reduced their positions. 4 funds bought stakes while 4 raised their total positions. Institutions now own 7.69 million shares which is 2268.79% more than the previous share count of 324,542 in 2015Q2.