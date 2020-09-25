EVERGREEN STOCK APPLE LNC (NASDAQ: AAPL) LATEST NEWS UPDATE FOR INVESTORS

Share of Apple Inc (AAPL: NASDAQ) dwindled -1.27% and is at $105.97 in the Real-Time trading session. The company opened at $107.01 on Thursday, and is moving between $105.63 – $107.03, through the day.

Apple Inc. in 2016 could be forced to increase the diversity of its senior executives and directors if shareholders approve a proposal by one of its investors. The resolution would require Apple to add more minorities to high-profile positions to increase diversity, according to International Business Times

Apple pushed back at the initiative, asserting it didn’t have to include the proposal in its shareholder proxy materials. The company called the proposal an attempt to micromanage its hiring efforts, and “the company has no power to ensure that its recruits will accept offers.”

Apple saw some diversity gains this year, with 31 percent of its staff consisting of females and 8 percent African-Americans, up 1 percent for both groups, according to its August diversity report. In October, it also named African-American business executive James Bell to its board of directors. International Business Times Report

AAPL: NASDAQ designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players to consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, education, and enterprise and government customers worldwide.

On the other hand, Apple Inc. (AAPL: NASDAQ) has had its back against the wall in the past few months as numerous Wall Street analysts expressed great concern over lackluster demand for the iPhone 6s. Many of them have continuously contrast the smartphone to its predecessor, the iPhone 6, which made a blockbuster debut in September of last year. These concerns have taken a toll on the company’s stock price, which has declined by more than 9% during the past month, according to Bidnessetc

Recently, the Street has presented a bleak outlook for the fourth quarter, with many analysts trimming their estimates for iPhone unit sales. According to a recent report published on Digitimes that cited Apple’s Taiwanese supply chain partners, research firms on an average are projecting iPhone shipments in the range of 72–75 million units, contrast to a previous forecast range of 76–78 million units. This means that iPhone sales are predictable to be 5-10% lower than earlier estimates.

Similarly, for the first fiscal quarter, iPhone unit sales are predictable to be in the 52–56 million range, substantially lesser than the previous range of 58–60 million. New estimates for the March quarter reflect a year-over-year (YoY) decline of 12-15%. Investment firm Brean Capital, however, believes otherwise. Bidnessetc Report