Business Tech Stocks on the Move: AT&T; Inc. (NYSE:T), Solar City Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Share of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) dropped -0.41% and is at $34.28 in the Real-Time trading session. The company opened at $34.42 on Thursday, and is moving between $34.14 – $34.61, through the day.

As part of AT&Ts ongoing efforts to drive economic development and investment in Kentucky, representatives from AT&T, local leadership, and the Mt. Sterling-Montgomery County Industrial Authority declared that the Mt. Sterling Industrial Park has been designated AT&T Fiber Ready.

In recentlys world, connectivity is vital to employers and businesses of every type.

The effort to attract new businesses to communities – especially in rural areas – is increasingly competitive, and as we work to continue improving the business-friendly environment in the Commonwealth, the AT&T Fiber Ready designation provides the opportunity to clearly show the presence of modern communications services, said State Senator Ralph Alvarado. This can be a valuable tool as we continue to aggressively recruit new employers to the area.

Investments from private industry are vital to making sure Kentuckians have access to the modern communications services they need, and with this designation, our economic development leaders in Mt. Sterling can show that we are ready to meet the communications needs of businesses with high-speed, fiber-optic connectivity right here in Montgomery County, said State Representative David Hale.

Solar City Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY) inclined 7.82% right now and is at $58.10. The 52-week range of the share price is from $24.07 – $63.79. The company has total market capitalization of $5.33 billion.

Solar City urged Congress to swiftly pass comprehensive legislation that comprises an extension of the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for solar. The provision, comprised in sweeping appropriations and tax bills introduced by House Speaker Paul Ryan, is the result of weeks-long bipartisan negotiations between Senate and House leaders.

The projected legislation would follow on the heels of the historic global climate agreement in Paris, where 195 countries committed to tackle climate change and galvanize greater investment in clean energy. Consistent, long-term policies supporting solar energy, together with other clean energy sources, are critical to the growth of a lower-carbon economy. This week, analysts told the National Journal that lifting the ban on crude oil exports would have a negligible impact on U.S. carbon emissions, while greater support and certainty for solar could more than double the nations total installed solar capacity.

On behalf of over 15,000 employees here in the U.S. and nearly 300,000 customers, SolarCity applauds the bipartisa contract that prioritizes the growth of solar in the United States, said SolarCity CEO Lyndon Rive. Using clean energy is the most important step an individual can take to address climate change and protect future generations. Combined with the historic Paris climate agreement, long-term certainty for the ITC sends a strong signal to the marketplace that investment in clean energy is the right way to drive continued economic growth and job creation. We urge Congress to act quickly to enact the measure.

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), gained 3.32%, and is now trading at $14.54. Its overall volume is 18.30 million shares right now, and average trading volume of 19.51 million.

Micron Technology, declared it has reached a memorandum of understanding to grant Nanya Technology an option to license Micron 1x and 1y DRAM technologies. This new license agreement is in addition to Micron’s existing license agreement for 20 nanometer (nm) technology with Nanya.

“Micron and Nanya have enjoyed a strong relationship over the years, and this agreement extends our planned relationship while also providing further value to both companies and their shareholders,” said Micron CEO Mark Durcan.

Under the license agreements contemplated by the memorandum, in each case when Nanya exercises its option to license the 1x or 1y technology and subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, Micron will receive an equity stake in Nanya and also royalties based on revenues from products implementing the technology—subject to an agreed cap. The new licenses are limited to a specific facility footprint, are subject to an overall quarterly cap on production, are not transferrable and terminate upon a change of control of Nanya. The new licenses do not impact the existing 20nm DRAM technology agreement between Micron and Nanya.

