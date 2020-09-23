Energy stocks were mostly higher today with the NYSE Energy Sector

News & Finance

ConocoPhillips, the U.S. energy company, said on Friday it has stopped its shale gas exploration in Poland due to unsatisfactory results, leaving the rest of the field to Polish state-run firms.

Earlier this year another U.S. energy major Chevron Corp gave up looking for shale gas in Poland, following the withdrawal of Exxon Mobil, Total and Marathon Oil over the past three years.

ConocoPhillips said its subsidiary Lane Energy Poland has invested around $220 million in Poland since 2009. It drilled seven wells over its three Western Baltic concessions.

We understand the disappointment surrounding this difficult decision, Tim Wallace, ConocoPhillips country manager in Poland, was quoted as saying in a statement. Unfortunately, commercial volumes of natural gas were not encountered.

ConocoPhillips also said it expected a charge related to the Poland withdrawal of approximately $90 million pre-tax, and around $30 million after-tax.

Global oil firms were attracted to Poland a few years ago, sharing a belief that eastern Europes biggest economy would repeat the shale gas boom seen in the United States.

