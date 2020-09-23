Active Stocks News Review: United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL), Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN), Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL), Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) | BNinvestors

On Monday, Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL), lost -3.07% to $53.72.

United Continental Holdings applied to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for authority to start seasonal nonstop service between the airlines San Francisco hub and Xian, China. If approved, this will be the first trans-Pacific service to Xian operated by any airline, and United will be the first U.S. airline to serve the city.

United intends to use the worlds most advanced passenger airplane, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, to operate the three-times-weekly service between May 8 and Oct. 27, 2016 (westbound).

We are excited by the prospect of adding the first trans-Pacific Xian service to Uniteds global route network, said Jim Compton, Uniteds vice chairman and chief revenue officer. Assuming our application is approved, United customers will have unique nonstop flights to one of Chinas most vibrant cities, with fast and easy connections to destinations throughout the Americas from our San Francisco hub.

United thanks DOT, the U.S. Department of State and the Civil Aviation Administration of China for their negotiations to open nonstop service from the United States to interior points in China. The airline also acknowledges the Provincial Government of Shaanxi and the past and present leadership of the government of Xian, the ancestral home of President Xi Jinping of the Peoples Republic of China, for their forward-thinking air service development efforts.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is a holding company and its principal wholly owned partner is United Air Lines, Inc. (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations, which use jet aircraft with at least 118 seats, and its regional operations.

Shares of Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN), declined -0.28% to $14.35, during its last trading session.

Calpine Corporation is happy to declare recently that our geothermal power generation facilities at The Geysers in Lake and Sonoma Counties, California, have reopened to all employees after having been affected by a wildfire earlier this month. The Geysers had been operating with only essential personnel for the past two weeks due to the access restrictions imposed by CalFire as they fought to contain the Valley Fire. The Geysers is now generating about 540 megawatts of power for our customers.

We are proud to report that all employees and contractors were safely evacuated when the fire threatened The Geysers and that all our employees are accounted for. Our focus now turns to assuring the ongoing safety of those who have returned to work and to supporting employees whose homes and families have been influenced by this devastating fire. We have implemented multiple employee assistance programs and have established an employee support fund, seeded with a $100,000 contribution from Calpine, wherein all donations will be matched by the company.

We recognize the devastation to the surrounding communities and are coordinating with local officials and agencies to assist in response and recovery efforts. As part of our ongoing efforts to support our neighbors, we have donated $100,000 to area charities, counting the Lake County Search and Rescue Association, the Lake County Rising Valley Fire Relief Fund and the local chapter of the Red Cross. Calpine applauds the efforts of the first responders who continue to work hard to ensure the safety of The Geysers and the surrounding community, without whom we would not be able to return to the site recently.

Calpine Corporation (Calpine) is a wholesale power generator. The Company owns and operates natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. It sells wholesale power, steam, capacity, renewable energy credits and ancillary services to its customers, which comprise utilities, independent electric system operators, industrial and agricultural companies, retail power providers, municipalities, power marketers and others.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL), declined -3.00% to $9.05, during its last trading session.

Marvell Technology Group declared that the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.06 per share to all shareholders of record as of October 8, 2015. Marvell intends to pay the dividend on October 22, 2015.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Marvell) is a fabless semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. Its product portfolio comprises devices for data storage, enterprise-class Ethernet data switching, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHY), mobile handsets, connectivity, Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices and other consumer electronics.

Finally, Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX), ended its last trade with -1.91% loss, and closed at $42.07.

Seagate Technology declared recently it is sponsoring the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) High Performance Extreme Computing Conference (HPEC ’15). MIT Lincoln Laboratory, under the leadership of Dr. Jeremy Kepner, recognized the growing importance of the HPC field and inaugurated this yearly workshop and conference to bring together industry and academia to discuss developments and needs. The conference, which continues to be organized by MIT Lincoln Labs, is celebrating its 19th anniversary this year. Seagate joins HP as co-platinum sponsors of HPEC ’15, taking place September 15–17, 2015 in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Seagate and HP have worked with MIT Lincoln Labs, MIT Computer Science & AI Laboratory, and MIT McGovern Institute for Brain Research (McGovern) as proud suppliers contributing to their important research. The MIT McGovern Institute is a team of world-class neuroscientists dedicated to understanding how the brain works and pioneering new methods to prevent and treat brain disorders. The McGovern Institute utilizes Seagate and HP technology within its computing cluster, using Seagate’s ClusterStor™ Lustre® file system to store up to 483 terabytes of data.

“Initially we became sponsors of the HPEC event because of the overwhelming growth it had been experiencing,” said Dr. Christopher N. Hill, principal research engineer, MIT. “We’re proud of our association with our co-sponsors, in addition to organizations like the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at MIT, which – through high performance computing – continue to make fantastic strides in medical research.”

Seagate Technology plc (Seagate) is a provider of electronic data storage products. The Companys products are hard disk drives (HDD). The Company produces a range of electronic data storage products, counting solid state hybrid drives (SSHD), solid state drives (SSD), peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and Serial AT Attachment (SATA) controllers.

