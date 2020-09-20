Eye-Catching Stocks: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Sunedison (NYSE:SUNE), FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) | BNinvestors

On Thursday, Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), lost -0.18% to $32.74. The stock attained the volume of 37.63 million shares.

Dell, HP, Intel, Lenovo and Microsoft are collaborating for the first time on a joint advertising campaign that showcases the exciting innovation in newest personal computers (PCs).

The combination of Intel’s best processors ever – 6th Generation Intel® Core™ processors – Microsoft’s latest Windows operating system – Windows 10 – and some of the thinnest and most innovative designs ever from Dell, HP and Lenovo was the driving force for these companies to align around an aspirational and educational message for the PC category.

The six-week campaign, which starts Oct. 19 in the United States and China, highlights the noteworthy innovation in PCs, prompting consumers to ask “PC Does What?” and inspiring them to question whether their current PC can do the same. The integrated campaign will run across TV, digital and social elements, complemented by native advertising, to reinforce the advanced capabilities of the modern PC.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells integrated digital technology platforms worldwide. It operates through PC Client Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Mobile and Communications Group, Software and Services, and All Other segments.

At the end of Thursday’s trade, Shares of Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), inclined 0.22% to $9.30.

SunEdison, Inc. (SUNE), declared that it has begun construction on a 2.8 megawatt (MW) solar project for eight schools in the Montgomery County Public School system in Maryland.

The eight solar power plants are predictable to deliver about $200,000 of savings per year at current utility rates. The systems are projected to generate enough electricity each year to power more than 260 homes and avoid the emission of more than 5 million pounds of carbon dioxide, the equivalent of removing 500 cars from the road.

SunEdison has a long and successful track record assisting school districts across the U.S. save money with solar, said Steve Raeder, SunEdisons managing director of its Eastern U.S. commercial and industrial business. This is our second successive project with the Montgomery County Public School system and were honored to have earned their business again.

SunEdison, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells silicon wafers to the semiconductor industry. The company operates through three segments: Solar Energy, TerraForm Power, and Semiconductor Materials. The Solar Energy segment provides solar energy services that integrate the design, installation, financing, monitoring, operations, and maintenance portions of the downstream solar market.

Finally, Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE), ended its last trade with 4.03% gain, and closed at $29.92.

FireEye, Inc. ( FEYE) declared the release of FireEye® HX™ Endpoint 3.0 product which extends FireEye Threat Intelligence to the endpoint and adds enterprise search capabilities that enable quick and precise security searches across endpoints. This release delivers unparalleled visibility to assist organizations rapidly find and mitigate threats. Together with FireEye Threat Intelligence, this release empowers enterprises to adapt their endpoint protection utilizing the new visibility into their endpoint and insight gathered from cloud and real-time feeds. Version 3.0 will be generally accessible in November 2015.

cybercriminals target employee endpoints, such as desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile devices, using them as a way into the corporate infrastructure. Technology Business Researchs (TBR) September 2015 report, Enterprise Security Market Forecast, stated Hackers are more often targeting endpoints, compelling customers to add advanced threat solutions to their malware prevention deployments. TBR predicts that endpoint security segment will grow at an estimated 23.2 percent CAGR from 2014 to 2019.

FireEye, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, provides cybersecurity solutions for detecting, preventing, and resolving cyber-attacks. The company offers vector-specific appliance solutions that provide threat protection from network to endpoint for inbound and outbound network traffic that may contain sensitive information.

