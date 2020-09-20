Active Stocks in the Spotlight: Citrix Systems, (NASDAQ:CTXS), Brocade Communications Systems, (NASDAQ:BRCD), Quantum Corporation (NYSE:QTM), Asterias Biotherapeutics, (NYSEMKT:AST)

On Tuesday, Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), gained 2.19% to $72.25.

Citrix Systems declared that Kimberly Martin is joining the company as vice president of partner strategy and sales, reporting to Carlos Sartorius, senior vice president, worldwide sales and services. As the new worldwide channel leader, Martin will be responsible for evolving the company’s partner strategy for ISVs, OEMs, SIs, service providers, resellers, and distributors, addressing channel needs, delivering maximum value to partners and driving customer success. Martin’s appointment is part of a broader sales transformation plan that was initiated earlier this year.

Martin brings with her an extensive background in channel program design and development, partner marketing and channel incentive design. Most recently, she was vice president of worldwide business development and partner at Datameer where she built a partner ecosystem and established partner programs in the new Hadoop technology space. She has also served as vice president of worldwide channels at Informatica, and led Microsoft’s EMEA channel business for several years. While at Microsoft, Martin offered leadership for the channel through the move from on-prem perpetual licensing to cloud-based services for Microsoft’s EMEA market. Formerly, she worked at Andersen Consulting and then Accenture consulting on sales and channel transformation for technology companies counting EMC, Cisco, Dell, HP, among others.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides virtualization, mobility administration, networking, and Software as a Service solutions worldwide. The company’s Enterprise and Service Provider division offers XenMobile Enterprise, a solution to manage mobile devices, apps, and data; XenDesktop, a desktop virtualization system that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as cloud services; Citrix XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients; and Citrix Workspace Suite, a business mobility solution that delivers the user experience for any app or desktop.

Shares of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD), inclined 1.47% to $10.35, during its last trading session.

Brocade Communications Systems declared the Brocade SDN Controller 2.0, a commercial distribution of the OpenDaylight (ODL) controller based on the Lithium ODL release, and two new software-defined networking (SDN) applications Brocade Topology Manager and Brocade Flow Manager. These new solutions reinforce Brocades leadership in open source SDN, providing greater innovation, interoperability and choice while eliminating vendor lock-in for customers.

Brocades latest open source SDN controller distribution delivers enhancements to meet data center requirements for improved interoperability and orchestration counting:

Enhancements to the Open vSwitch Database (OVSDB) interface and the OpenStack Modular Layer 2 plug-in (certified in Red Hats Juno distribution) enabling cloud providers to completely use an open software stack to manage their data center infrastructure

OpenDaylight clustering for improved scalability and stability

A new user interface for applications to provide a compriseent and intuitive view of the network under control

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. provides storage area networking (SAN) and Internet protocol networking solutions for businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates through SAN Products, IP Networking Products, and Global Services segments.

Shares of Quantum Corporation (NYSE:QTM), declined -7.54% to $0.94, during its last trading session.

Quantum Corporation declared plans to make LTO Ultrium format generation 7 technology available in its Scalar® and StorNext® AEL tape libraries. The latest generation of LTO tape offers a low-cost, highly energy-efficient, long-term storage solution for companies struggling to manage the massive growth of unstructured data and maximize the value of their digital content.

Quantum is the market share leader in LTO tape automation, and its Scalar and StorNext AEL systems deliver best-in-class administration, monitoring and data security as part of a comprehensive, tiered storage portfolio that addresses demanding data protection, archive and scale-out storage needs.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses to major enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its scale-out storage portfolio comprises StorNext software, appliances and full systems called StorNext Pro Solutions, in addition to Lattus extended online storage and Q-Cloud Archive services.

Finally, Shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:AST), ended its last trade with 6.17% gain, and closed at $5.85.

Asterias Biotherapeutics declared the publication of a manuscript in Regenerative Medicine regardingAST-OPC1 (oligodendrocyte progenitor cells). The publication describes the results from preclinical safety studies that were presented to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as part of an Investigational New Drug Application. AST-OPC1 is presently in a Phase 1/2a dose-escalation clinical trial for complete cervical spinal cord injury (SCI).

The preclinical results showed that AST-OPC1 cells did not cause any adverse clinical observations, toxicities, allodynia or tumors. AST-OPC1 exhibited robust persistence and limited migration within the thoracic and cervical spinal cord. In addition, AST-OPC1 demonstrated nerve growth stimulating properties and remyelinating properties that supported restoration of function in animal models.

The publication, titled Preclinical Safety of hESC-Derived Oligodendrocyte Progenitors Supporting Clinical Trials in Spinal Cord Injury, appeared online ahead of the print edition of Regenerative Medicine. The majority of safety testing was conducted in nude rats subjected to thoracic SCI, providing a well-established model of the target clinical population, and additional tumorigenicity studies were conducted in uninjured SCID/bg mice. Importantly, these rodent models enabled testing of AST-OPC1 in a large number of subjects and in an immunocompromised environment that was permissive to human cell survival. Both of these attributes facilitated assessment of key safety concerns associated with AST-OPC1 administration, counting the resultant biodistribution, toxicity, and tumorigenic potential of the transplanted cells.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the emerging field of regenerative medicines. It is developing pluripotent stem-cell therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology.

