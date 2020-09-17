EyeCatching Stocks: Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO), Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

On Thursday, Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), lost -1.40% to $32.29.

Pfizer Inc. invites investors and the general public to view and listen to a webcast of a conference call with investment analysts at 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 2, 2016. The purpose of the call is to provide an update on Pfizer’s results, as reflected in the company’s Fourth Quarter 2015 Performance Report, to be issued that morning.

Pfizer Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through Global Innovative Pharmaceutical (GIP); Global Vaccines, Oncology and Consumer Healthcare (VOC); and Global Established Pharmaceutical (GEP) segments.

Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO), declined -2.12% to $18.01, during its last trading session.

GoPro, declared The GoPro Channel will be available starting on the PlayStation®4 (PS4™) and PlayStation®3 (PS3™) systems. The custom designed GoPro Channel app allows PS4 and PS3 owners to stream GoPro content on-demand, browse GoPro cameras and accessories, and more. PlayStation joins GoPros growing roster of distribution partners counting Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Comcast Watchable, Sky, Vessel Entertainment, Xbox, LG and Virgin America.

We want GoPro content and programming to be easily accessible on every platform where our millions of fans spend time, said Jon Cohen, GoPros director, distribution. Theres a sweet-spot of overlap between PlayStations super-engaged audience and the GoPro audience and were excited to welcome PlayStation to GoPros expanding OTT family.

GoPro, Inc. develops hardware and software solutions to alleviate consumer pain points associated with capturing, managing, sharing, and enjoying engaging content. The company offers HERO line of capture devices, such as cameras; premium accessories, counting battery BacPac, smart remote, and LCD touch BacPac accessories; and mounts comprising equipment-based mounts consisting of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and grip and tripod mounts that enable consumers to capture content while engaged in a range of activities, in addition to mounts that enable customers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses, and head straps.

Finally, Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), ended its last trade with -1.17% loss, and closed at $62.51.

NIKE stated financial results for its fiscal 2016 second quarter ended November 30, 2015. Strong consumer demand drove revenue growth across the NIKE Brand portfolio. Diluted earnings per share grew faster than revenue, up 22 percent, primarily due to gross margin expansion, a lower effective tax rate and a lower average share count, which more than offset higher SG&A investments in NIKE, Inc. brands and business capabilities.

Second Quarter Income Statement Review

Revenues for NIKE, Inc. raised 4 percent to $7.7 billion, up 12 percent on a currency neutral basis.

Revenues for the NIKE Brand were $7.3 billion, up 13 percent on a currency neutral basis, driven by double-digit growth in every geography and most key categories.

Revenues for Converse were $398 million, down 5 percent on a currency neutral basis, as strong growth in North America was more than offset by a decline in Europe.

Gross margin raised 50 basis points to 45.6 percent, primarily due to higher average selling prices, partially offset by higher product input costs and unfavorable changes in foreign exchange rates.

Selling and administrative expense raised 5 percent to $2.6 billion. Demand creation expense was $769 million, flat as contrast to the prior year. Operating overhead expense raised 7 percent to $1.8 billion, reflecting continued growth in the Direct To Consumer (DTC) business, in addition to investments in operational infrastructure and consumer-focused digital capabilities.

Other income, net was $34 million comprised primarily of net foreign currency exchange gains, and a favorable settlement of a legal judgment related to a bankruptcy case in Western Europe. For the quarter, the Company estimates the year-over-year change in foreign currency related gains and losses comprised in other income, net, combined with the impact of changes in currency exchange rates on the translation of foreign currency-denominated profits, reduced pretax income by about $109 million.

The effective tax rate was 19.1 percent, contrast to 25.4 percent for the same period last year, primarily due to adjustments in the prior year to tax expense on intercompany transactions and an improvement in earnings from operations outside the U.S. in the current period, which are generally subject to a lower tax rate. These factors were partially offset by the resolution of tax audits across multiple jurisdictions in the prior year period.

Net income raised 20 percent to $785 million, while diluted earnings per share raised 22 percent to $0.90, reflecting revenue growth, gross margin expansion, a lower tax rate and a one percent decline in the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

NIKE, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for men, women, and kids worldwide. The company offers products in eight categories, counting running, basketball, football, men’s training, women’s training, sportswear, action sports, and golf under the NIKE and Jordan brand names. It also markets products designed for kids, in addition to for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.