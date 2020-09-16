BREAKING NEWS (Fed Raises Interest Rates): Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD), Citigroup (NYSE:C), ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade on Wednesday, signalling faith that the U.S. economy had largely overcome the wounds of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, according to Reuters

The U.S. central banks policy-setting committee raised the range of its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to between 0.25 percent and 0.50 percent, ending a lengthy debate about whether the economy was strong enough to withstand higher borrowing costs.

The Committee judges that there has been considerable improvement in labour market conditions this year, and it is

reasonably confident that inflation will rise over the medium term to its 2 percent objective, the Fed said in its policy statement, which was adopted unanimously.

The Fed made clear that the rate hike was a tentative starting to a gradual tightening cycle, and that in deciding its next move it would put a premium on monitoring inflation, which remains mired below target.

In light of the current shortfall of inflation from 2 percent, the Committee will carefully monitor actual and predictable progress toward its inflation aim. The Committee anticipates that economic conditions will evolve in a manner that

will warrant only gradual improvements in the federal funds rate, the Fed said.

New economic projections from Fed policymakers were largely unchanged from September, with unemployment anticipated to fall to 4.7 percent next year and economic growth at 2.4 percent.

The statement and its promise of a gradual path represents a compromise between those who have been ready to raise rates for months and those who feel the economy is still at risk.

The median projected target interest rate for 2016 remained 1.375 percent, implying four quarter-point rate hikes next year.

Financial markets had predictable the rate hike, bolstered by recent U.S. data showing job growth ongoing at a strong pace. Reuters Report

