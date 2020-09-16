Active Stocks News Update: athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN), Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX), KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

On Friday, Shares of athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN), gained 27.54% to $163.37.

athenahealth, declared financial and operational results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2015. We will conduct a conference call tomorrow, Friday, October 23, 2015, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and administration’s outlook for future financial and operational performance.

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2015, was $236.1 million, contrast to $190.4 million in the same period last year, an improvement of 24%.

Revenue from athenahealth-branded services was $217.8 million, an improvement of 24% over $175.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2014.

Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2015, was $667.2 million, contrast to $539.4 million in the same period last year, an improvement of 24%.

Revenue from athenahealth-branded services was $619.0 million, an improvement of 25% over $494.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2014.

Grew net new active physicians on athenaCollector® (3,953 physicians added), athenaClinicals® (2,818 physicians added), and athenaCommunicator® (3,422 physicians added) for the three months ended September 30, 2015, contrast to athenaCollector (3,420 physicians added), athenaClinicals (2,786 physicians added), and athenaCommunicator (3,846 physicians added) in the same period last year.

“Our unique results-oriented model and continuously expanding technology-enabled services are the foundation for our credibility and continued growth in health care. Our allegiance to drive both clinical and financial outcomes for our clients is fundamentally what differentiates us from traditional software vendors,” said Jonathan Bush, chairman and chief executive officer of athenahealth. “While we are still in the early days of bringing the full power of the internet to health care, we are gaining nice momentum as we innovate to improve the way patients are managed and advance connectedness across our network and the care continuum at large. This quarter again reflects progress being made. There is no precedent set for what we are doing to advance health care.”

athenahealth, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, operates as a business services company that provides ongoing billing, clinical-related, and other related services to medical group practices and health systems in the United States.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX), inclined 0.27% to $25.77, during its last trading session.

Brixmor Property Group, declared the appointment of Michael Hyun as Chief Investment Officer and as a member of the Companys Administration Committee, effective December 14, 2015. His primary responsibilities will be the planned and day-to-day oversight of business development, portfolio administration and capital recycling for Brixmor. The appointment augments the Companys capabilities in sourcing and evaluating business development and planned opportunities through Mr. Hyuns extensive experience and real estate relationships developed over the past decade.

Mr. Hyun has substantial real estate investment and advisory experience, in addition to broad industry relationships, counting most recently as an Executive Director at Morgan Stanley in its Real Estate Investing group and at Greenstreet Capital Partners. Over the past ten years at Morgan Stanley, he has been involved in more than $4 billion of transactions, both as a principal investor and investment banker. As an investor, he has evaluated and executed on a wide range of transaction types counting equity and debt investments in individual assets, portfolios and public REITs. As a banker, his transaction experience comprises M&A, asset sales, planned advisory and issuance of debt, common and preferred equity.

Michaels capital markets and finance capabilities, coupled with his broad understanding of real estate dynamics, make him well-suited to oversee our portfolio administration and acquisition teams. His proven transaction and diversified investment experience enhances our ability to source and evaluate planned opportunities. Michael joins a high-caliber administration bench at Brixmor and we look forward to his additional insight, said Michael Carroll, Chief Executive Officer of Brixmor.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unmerged real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC.

Finally, Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH), ended its last trade with 0.65% gain, and closed at $13.97.

KB Home, declared that George Schulmeyer has been named president of its Tampa division. In this role, Schulmeyer is responsible for all of the Company’s homebuilding operations in Tampa and across the southwest Florida region, from land acquisition and construction to sales and customer service.

“It is a pleasure to welcome George to the KB Home team,” said Vince DePorre, regional president of KB Home. “With his proven leadership experience and specialized knowledge of local market dynamics, we believe George will be an asset to our business as we continue to focus on growth opportunities in Tampa and southwest Florida.”

Schulmeyer joins KB Home with more than 20 years of residential construction experience with national builders, counting the last 13 years in the Tampa area. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from The University of Virginia with a focus on Accounting and Real Estate Finance.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It constructs and sells various homes, counting attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers under the name KB Home.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.