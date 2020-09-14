Noticeable Stocks News Alert: Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA), Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX)

On Thursday, Shares of Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA), lost -0.22% to $9.20.

Alcoa declared it has accomplished an expansion at its Tennessee facility dedicated to supplying aluminum sheet to the automotive industry. The plant will provide aluminum sheet to automakers that comprise Ford Motor Company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and General Motors.

“Automakers are demanding lighter, stronger materials that improve the performance of their vehicles and Alcoa is at the forefront of capturing that demand,�? said Klaus Kleinfeld, Alcoa Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Through our capacity expansions in Tennessee and Davenport, and breakthrough technologies like the MicromillTM, we have cemented Alcoa’s position as the premier partner to the automotive industry as it turns to aluminum.�?

The $300 million project in Tennessee – which began customer shipments earlier this month – is Alcoa’s second major automotive expansion in North America backed by long-term customer contracts. The first, in Davenport, Iowa, stated record volume of automotive sheet shipments in the second quarter of 2015, up about 200 percent from the second quarter 2014.

Alcoa Inc. (Alcoa) is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates in four segments: Alumina, Primary Metals, Global Rolled Products, and Engineered Products and Solutions. Its products, which comprise aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used in aircraft, automobiles, commercial transportation, packaging, building and construction, oil and gas, defense, consumer electronics, and industrial applications across the world. It also produces and manages primary aluminum, fabricated aluminum and alumina combined, through its active participation in the aspects of the industry, counting technology, mining, refining, smelting, fabricating, and recycling.

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), declined -0.99% to $84.83, during its last trading session.

Union Pacific Corporation invites interested parties to listen to third quarter 2015 earnings release presentation that will be broadcast live over the Internet and via teleconference on Thursday, October 22, 2015, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Union Pacific Corporation operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company. The Company is a Class I railroad operating in the United States, which has 31,974 route miles and maintains coordinated plans with other rail carriers to move freight. It links 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a supply chain link around the world. Its business mix comprises agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products and intermodal.

Shares of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), declined -1.87% to $40.89, during its last trading session.

CBS Corporation declared recently that it will report results for the third quarter of 2015 after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3, 2015. The earnings declaration will be available in the Investors/News & Events section of the Companys corporate web site, www.cbscorporation.com.

The Company will then conduct a teleconference call at 4:30 PM, ET. The call is open to the general public. The domestic conference call number is (888) 710-4022. Please call at least five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected before the presentation. The international dial-in number is (913) 312-0401.

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through segments, counting Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing and Local Broadcasting. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Global Distribution Group, CBS Interactive and CBS Films. The Cable Networks segment is composed of Showtime Networks, which operates program services, such as Showtime, The Movie Channel, and Flix; CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks, which operates a program service, Smithsonian Channel.

Finally, Shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX), ended its last trade with 1.53% gain, and closed at $3.98.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals declared that the European Commission has approved Fexeric(R) (ferric citrate coordination complex) for the control of elevated serum phosphorus levels, or hyperphosphatemia, in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD), counting both dialysis and pre-dialysis patients. The European Commission considered ferric citrate coordination complex a New Active Substance, which provides 10 years of data and marketing exclusivity in Europe.

We are happy that this medicine was approved for broad use, in both the pre-dialysis and dialysis settings, to control hyperphosphatemia in adults with chronic kidney disease, said John Neylan, M.D., chief medical officer of Keryx. Importantly, the EU product information contains data that is reflective of Fexerics full clinical profile, counting all of the primary and secondary endpoint data from the Phase 3 study. With Fexerics broad label, nephrologists have a new, well tolerated and effective phosphate binder to control hyperphosphatemia as the patient progresses through the late stages of CKD and into dialysis.

The differentiated profile of ferric citrate will be a new treatment option for our patients on dialysis and pre-dialysis, said Gilbert Deray, MD, Professor of Nephrology at Universite Paris 6 Pierre et Marie Curie in Paris and Nephrologist and Head of the Department of Nephrology at Pitie-Salpetriere University Hospital. I look forward to using this medicine to control phosphorus levels when it becomes available in the E.U.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of products for the treatment of renal diseases. Its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an oral, absorbable iron-based compound, received marketing approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

