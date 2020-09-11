4 Top Penny Stocks in Focus in June 2020

The markets have rebounded after months of turmoil, and perhaps the time could be right for some investors to start looking into penny stocks again. Penny stocks can often deliver significant returns, but investors need to do their research thoroughly in order to discover the right stocks. Here is a quick look at 4 penny stocks that have made gains in recent days and which could be tracked by investors at this point in time.

Top Penny Stocks in Focus #1 Celldex Therapeutics

One of the penny stocks that made a huge move this week was that of biotech company Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX). On Monday, the company announced positive data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of its product CDX 0159, a KIT inhibitor.

Since then, investors have piled on to the stock, and the Celldex stock has soared by as much as 200% this week. It is a significant development for the company and one that could propel the stock as well. It could be wise for investors to keep an eye on the stock over the coming days.

Top Penny Stocks in Focus #2 Urban Tea

On the other hand, Urban Tea Inc (MYT) emerged as one of the bigger penny stock gainers on Thursday, and potential penny stock investors might consider having a look at it. There was no news regarding the company yesterday, but earlier on in the week, Urban Tea had announced that it had received a much-needed approval from the Commercial Franchise Enterprise Administration in May.

The approval in question will allow the Chinese specialty teas and baked products company to look for franchisees so as to grow its business. The stock surged by 28% on Thursday.

Top Penny Stocks in Focus #3 IZEO Worldwide

IZEO Worldwide Inc (IZEA) has also been on a roll this week and has emerged as one of the biggest gainers among penny stocks. The company, which provides influencer marketing technology, announced on Tuesday that two global retailers renewed their commitments.

IZEO went on to declare that one of those is a Fortune 500 company, and naturally, that came as a major boost for the stock. The IZEA stock has rallied by as much as 370% this week, and it would be interesting to see if it can add to its gains today.

Top Penny Stocks in Focus #4 Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech (MFH) emerged as another interesting option for those who are looking to invest in penny stocks. There was no material news regarding the company on Thursday, but it should be noted that earlier this week, Mercurity made a significant announcement.

,The company announced the appointment of Paul L. Gillis as one of the independent directors on the company’s board. On Thursday, the stock rallied by 13%. Investors could consider keeping an eye on the stock today.