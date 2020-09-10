Notable Stocks on the Run: Exxon Mobil Corporation, (NYSE:XOM), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, (NYSE:BMY), Groupon, (NASDAQ:GRPN)

On Tuesday, Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), lost -0.14% to $81.11.

Exxon Mobil Corporation, will release third quarter financial results on Friday, October 30, 2015.

Jeff Woodbury, vice president of Investor Relations, will review the results during a listen-only conference call at 8:30 a.m. CT.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, counting olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY), inclined 3.47% to $66.79, during its last trading session.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, stated results for the third quarter of 2015, which were highlighted by strong global sales, key regulatory and clinical milestones in Immuno-Oncology and the completion of several business development transactions strengthening the company’s diversified pipeline.

THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Bristol-Myers Squibb posted third quarter 2015 revenues of $4.1 billion, an improvement of 4% contrast to the same period a year ago. Global revenues raised 11% adjusted for foreign exchange impact.

S. revenues raised 4% to $2.0 billion in the quarter contrast to the same period a year ago. International revenues raised 4%, or 19% adjusted for foreign exchange impact.

Gross margin as a percentage of revenues was 73.0% in the quarter contrast to 74.3% in the same period a year ago.

Marketing, selling and administrative expenses reduced 4% to $983 million in the quarter.

Advertising and product promotion spending raised 13% to $193 million in the quarter.

Research and development expenses raised 15% to $1.1 billion in the quarter.

The effective tax rate was 26.0% in the quarter, contrast to 27.4% in the third quarter last year.

The company stated net earnings attributable to Bristol-Myers Squibb of $706 million, or $0.42 per share, in the quarter contrast to net earnings of $721 million, or $0.43 per share, a year ago.

The company stated non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Bristol-Myers Squibb of $648 million, or $0.39 per share, in the third quarter, contrast to $750 million, or $0.45 per share, for the same period in 2014. An overview of specified items is talked about under the “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” section.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $10.0 billion, with a net cash position of $2.8 billion, as of September 30, 2015.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It provides chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules, and biologics in various therapeutic areas, counting virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection (HIV); oncology; neuroscience; immunoscience; and cardiovascular.

Finally, Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), ended its last trade with -1.44% loss, and closed at $3.43.

Groupon, has 64.90% institutional ownership while its EPS ratio was -0.08. The company has 654.34M shares outstanding while market capitalization of the company was $2.24B. Price to book ratio was 2.91. Net profit margin of the company was 2.60% while gross profit margin was 46.00%. Stock volatility for the month was booked as 5.25% while for the week was recorded as 4.19%.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount worldwide. It also offers deals on products for which it acts as the merchant of record.

