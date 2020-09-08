Remarkable Stocks Traders Alert: Rackspace Hosting, Inc. (NYSE:RAX), Tyco International PLC (NYSE:TYC), MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) | Stocks Newswire

On Monday, Shares of Rackspace Hosting, Inc. (NYSE:RAX), gained 3.60% to $26.47.

Rackspace, declared that Great Western Railway (GWR), formerly known as First Great Western, one of the UKs largest and most complex rail networks, has chosen the VMware Managed Virtualisation offering from Rackspace to support its recent rebrand and maintain the best possible service for its customers.

A rebrand of everything from the company logo to staff uniforms is at the heart of the companys aim to bring the romance back to railway and inspire the public to travel by rail during their leisure time in addition to for commuting. This is part of an improvement plan to enhance the whole customer experience, which will see £7.5 billion invested in the network infrastructure and improved carriages. A central part of these improvements involved the rail operators busy website, which is where GWR has utilised Rackspaces technology and expertise.

GWR approached Rackspace to boost the reliability and performance of its website. The previous infrastructure was struggling during the companys busiest annual period, which starts in October and ends in February. This didnt live up to the high service standards the company sets itself and sales were also affected so it decided a change of hosting provider was necessary. The company has since undergone a major transformation of its ecommerce presence with ORM, a digital agency and Sitecore, a digital marketing software vendor, as it now aims to be the UKs #1 digital retailer for online train travel ticketing.

Rackspace Hosting, Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides cloud computing services and managing Web-based IT systems for small and medium-sized businesses and large enterprises worldwide. The company’s service offering combines hosting on dedicated hardware and on multi-tenant pools of virtualized hardware in a way that suits each customer’s requirements.

Shares of Tyco International PLC (NYSE:TYC), declined -0.88% to $36.15, during its last trading session.

Tyco, declared that it has joined the City Digital consortium at UI LABS. The consortium brings together university, industry and civic communities to focus on urban infrastructure solutions, using Chicago as a testbed for technology and demonstration in areas such as transportation, physical infrastructure, water and sanitation, and energy administration. Tyco joins as a premier partner in the consortium, together with founding members Microsoft, Accenture, ComEd, and Siemens.

We are thrilled to join City Digital at UI LABS and play a key role in the next wave of innovations that will enable the development of smart cities around the world, said Chris Brown, Vice President of Strategy at Tyco. We look forward to contributing to that innovation with the technology and systems integration expertise we have developed in complex environments such as traffic and transportation systems, international airports, campuses and stadiums, among many others. Joining City Digital puts us on the ground floor of potential future pilots involving smart buildings and data service.

City Digital and its premier partners counting Tyco recently took part in The White House Smart Cities Forum in Washington, D.C., where the Administration committed funding for smart cities research and highlighted City Digital as a representative consortium of leading public and private sector partners focused on major urban infrastructure challenges.

Tyco International Ltd. designs, sells, installs, and services security, fire detection, suppression, and life safety products worldwide. It operates in three segments: North America Installation & Services, Rest of World Installation & Services, and Global Products.

Finally, Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP), ended its last trade with -3.28% loss, and closed at $1.77.

MEI Pharma, declared that David Urso, JD, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & General Counsel, will present at the 14th Annual Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) Investor Forum on Wednesday, October 21, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time from the Parc 55 San Francisco.

MEI Pharma, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s clinical drug candidate comprises Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hematologic diseases, such as acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its clinical development pipeline also comprises ME-344, an isoflavone-derived mitochondrial inhibitor drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat refractory solid tumors; and PWT143, an oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of cancer.

