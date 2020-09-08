Active Stocks Activities: TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP), Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Share of TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP) jumped 0.24% and is at $12.42 in the Real-Time trading session. The company opened at $12.39 on Thursday, and is moving between $12.19 – $12.50, through the day.

SunEdison, declared that its wholly-owned partner, Seller Note, LLC, reached a contract to extinguish all of its outstanding $336 million aggregate principal amount of 3.75% Guaranteed Exchangeable Senior Secured Notes due 2020 (the Exchangeable Notes). In return for extinguishing the Exchangeable Notes, noteholders will receive consideration in the form of SunEdisons membership equity interest in certain under development renewable energy assets in addition to a specified number of Class A shares of TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) presently utilized by the Company to secure the Exchangeable Notes. About $121 million of the Exchangeable Notes will be extinguished shortly following the signing of the agreement, with the remainder to be extinguished upon the transfer of the relevant projects.

We are very happy to reach a contract with the holders of the Exchangeable Notes to extinguish the debt. said Brian Wuebbels, SunEdisons chief financial officer. We believe this was a mutually beneficial solution to deleverage our balance sheet by selling our under development assets in addition to the Companys shares of TerraForm Power.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) declined -0.97% right now and is at $42.93. The 52-week range of the share price is from $31.36 – $51.34. The company has total market capitalization of $28.08 billion.

Southwest Airlines Co., declared a new tentative agreement with Transport Workers Union Local 555, the union that represents more than 12,000 Southwest Ground Operations, Provisioning, and Cargo Agents. The Unions Executive Board reviewed an Agreement in Principle that negotiators reached December 23rd and decided to conduct a ratification vote that could end more than four years of negotiations.

The Company said that the new contract not only improves wages and benefits, but it also enhances Southwests competitive standing within the industry.

I am grateful to the Company and Union negotiators who shaped this agreement, said Vice President Ground Operations Steve Goldberg. We wanted a rewarding contract that our Employees would support, in addition to one that supports our Companys low-fare structure and growth opportunities, and we believe this agreement achieves those objectives.

Shares of Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL), lost -0.29%, and is now trading at $0.410. Its overall volume is 622,317.00 million shares right now, and average trading volume of 493,488.00 million.

Vical Incorporated (VICL), a biotechnology company developing vaccines and therapeutics for prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, recently declared that Thomas E. Shenk, Ph.D. will join Vical’s Board of Directors. Dr. Shenk, presently the James A. Elkins Professor in the Life Sciences at Princeton University, is a pre-eminent virologist and leading expert on human cytomegalovirus. His appointment to the Board was effective December 18, 2015, and Stephen A. Sherwin, M.D., stepped down at that time.

“We are extremely happy to have Tom join us on the Board, as this significantly enhances our infectious disease expertise,�? said Vijay Samant, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vical. “His understanding of CMV is virtually unparalleled and will be critically important to us as we continue to advance our ASP0113 CMV vaccine program with Astellas. During 2016, we anticipate that Astellas will have top line data from the Phase 2 trial in kidney transplant patients and complete enrollment in the Phase 3 trial in hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients, which is predictable to read out during 2017.�?

Dr. Shenk’s research has focused on gene functions and pathogenesis of adenovirus, a DNA tumor virus, and, more recently, human cytomegalovirus. His laboratory’s current areas of focus comprise the use of genetic and proteomic approaches for the dissection of cytomegalovirus gene functions and the cellular response to infection, in addition to the development and analysis of models for study of viral latency. Dr. Shenk is a fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He is also a member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences and the U.S. National Academy of Medicine. He is a past president of the American Society for Virology and the American Society for Microbiology, and he served on the board of directors of Merck & Company for 11 years. He presently serves on several boards, counting the Forge Life Science, Kadmon Corporation and MeiraGTx.