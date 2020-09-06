Active Stocks in Action : Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX), Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

At the end of Mondays trade, Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX)s shares dipped -1.77% to $7.76.

Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (CX) is currently valued at $10.62 billion. The company has 12.46 billion shares outstanding and 34.40% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 0.82 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 2.54. The company exchanged hands with 19.12 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 13.18 million shares. It beta stands at 2.76.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in more than 50 countries throughout the world.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), ended its Mondays trading session with -4.71% loss, and closed at $3.64.

Groupon Inc (GRPN) offered -61.50% EPS for prior five years. The company has 10.80% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was -4.10%. The company has $2.50 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 64.90%. Its price to book ratio was 3.08. Volatility of the stock was 4.46% for the week while for the month booked as 5.82%.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces world over that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and international operations (Rest of World).

McDonalds Corporation (NYSE:MCD)s shares dropped -0.31% to $104.49.

McDonalds Corporation (MCD) has market value of $98.72 billion while its EPS was booked as $4.31 in the last 12 months. The stock has 941.80 million shares outstanding while 69.40% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 37.80% while net profit margin was 16.10%. Beta value of the company was 0.40; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

McDonalds Corporation, is all in on combating climate change, according to Business Journals.

The Oak Brook-based burger behemoth, which is in the midst of a major turnaround effort to boost sales, said recently it has signed on to the White Houses and President Barack Obamas American Business Act on Climate Pledge, a movement to reduce the effects of climate change.

McDonalds (NYSE: MCD) now becomes one of 81 companies that have signed the Pledge. Those companies have operations in all 50 states, employ over 9 million people, represent more than $3 trillion in annual revenue and have a combined market capitalization of over $5 trillion.

McDonalds said its commitment to the Climate Pledge will be manifest on several fronts, counting deforestation. The company said it is committed to eliminating deforestation from its global supply chain.

By 2020, McDonalds also said, it aims to source 100 percent of fiber-based packaging from recycled or certified sources. Coffee is another target of McDonalds efforts to combat climate change. By 2020, McDonalds aim is to have 100 percent of its coffee verified as supporting sustainable production. Business Journals Reports

McDonald’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. McDonald’s global system comprises both Company-owned and franchised restaurants. The Company manages its business as distinct geographic segments: the United States (U.S.); Europe, and Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA).

