Penny Stocks expert Timothy Sykes is getting ready for his annual summit in Florida September 2019

Timothy Sykes has been spending time in Switzerland working on his charity. He just announced that he will be holding his annual summit September 20th-23th.

Timothy Sykes

Timothy Sykes is a successful penny stock trader who has earned over $1.65 million by day trading when he was a student at Tulane University. He graduated in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and a minor in business from Tulane University. He is presently working as a financial activist and educator.

His website TimothySykes.com serves the dual purpose of his personal blog and also a website devoted to penny stock trading. He launched this website in 2007 and in 2009; he commenced a new website Investimonials.com which is used to collect user reviews from several sources such as financial services, videos, books and also financial brokers. Sykes published his self-publication in 2007 namely, An American Hedge Fund: How I made $2 million as a Stock Operator & Created a Hedge Fund.

His inclusion in the 2006 Trader Monthly’s list of 30 under 30 upcoming traders made him a well-known personality. 2011 was the year in which he co-founded Profit.ly which is a social service that has over 20,000 users to provide stock trading related knowledge on the web. His purpose behind this was to create a public track record for gurus, newsletter writers, and students so that they get a chance of learning each and every aspect, well or bad of the penny stock business by analyzing the achievements and failures of other traders and hence spreading awareness.

In 2012, Sykes started a financial beauty pageant called “Miss Penny Stock” amongst the female representatives for his brand and company. The Timothy Sykes Foundation has made a total amount of $600,000 and also has partnerships with Make-a-Wish Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club. As of February 2017, he has donated $1 million to Pencils of Promise for help in building 20 primary schools across Ghana, Guatemala, and Laos, which were scheduled to be completed between the years 2017 and 2018.

He has also had some controversies where he has openly criticized several businesses and celebrities among which Shaquille O’Neal and Justin Bieber are included. They were criticized for endorsing the pump and dump strategies used in the stock investing.

Sykes has been trading for around 20 years now and is indeed a very successful person. For any newcomer in this business, Sykes is an inspiration because this man made $1.65 million when he was studying just from penny stock investing and today is famous worldwide because of his sheer and dedicated hard work. At the age of 21, where most of the people are busy setting up their careers to make money, this man had already become a millionaire and an encouragement for many others to follow. All he did was making wise investments in thousands of penny stocks. This clearly shows how much risk he had put in and there were so vulnerable chances of him failing but his hard and smart work along with firm determination made him a true winner of his game.

Presently, he is 38 years old and lives in Miami Beach, Florida, United States. He is today known for the work he did years back and is now working to help more people become like him but with a little less struggle.