Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)

Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL) is offers counseling and administrations services for the development, creation, and dispensary operations. At present serving 25 customers in 13 states and also having effectively upheld permit applications (development and dispensary) in Illinois and in addition Nevada.

The company has recently announced to issue $12.6mm in Stock in order to Buy Pono Publications and Success Nutrients. These acquisitions are likely to bolster its sales and product portfolio. Its outstanding shares are standing around 10,092,500, while authorized shares are at 90,000,000.

The Pono Publications Inc. brand incorporates the Three A Light cultivation publication with an ‘Expert Grade’ adaptation being produced solely for both Three A Light and Medicine Man Technologies customers. This new development convention has as of now accomplished yields in the 450-gram per square foot range and is deployable in both nursery and indoor based facilities.

Notwithstanding having a counseling customer in Las Vegas, since January of this current year, Pono Publications has sold in abundance of 800 of the Three A Light manuals.

The Success Nutrients brand provides one of the key underpinnings of the cultivation methodology and is essential to the overall Three A LightTM performance metric. With an investment of two years of research, development and intense testing, this product line was specifically formulated for the cannabis industry.

Within nine months of operations, this new start up business has already achieved strong growth, most recently generating $100,000 in sales in July (up from 1st month sales of $4,000 in December 2015). While there can be no assurances of future growth given at this time, recent inquiries suggest this company will be growing considerably in the upcoming year. Keep in mind there are always risk involved when you invest in penny stocks.

