3 indexes to find Marijuana Stocks To Watch

Marijuana Stocks To Watch

There are three major markets where the marijuana stocks get traded, be it medicinal marijuana stock or recreational marijuana stock. These major markets see to the buying and selling, the investments and risk taking, the taxes, revenues, income and expenditure of marijuana. Namely: NASDAQ, NYSE and OTC (Over The Counter) trading.

NASDAQ

NASDAQ stands for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations, it is an electronic stock market where tradings of securities are carried out. In the aspect of marijuana stocks, NASDAQ is an electronic trading ground for both medical and recreational marijuana.

Marijuana Stocks on the NASDAQ

While the U.S government still forbids marijuana technically, but due to the legalization and regulation of marijuana around the States and Canada, the illegal sales are reducing and legal sales are increasing. Cultivation facilities are sprouting up, retail outlets are on the move and the stocks are in supply. Due to this, marijuana products have found their way into various products like mouth-wash (Sativex for example), gels, lotions, drugs (Epidiolex). Even with all this legalization propaganda loop-holes have been found and is being used. The major loop-hole being this; Canada has legalized the sale and us of cannabis, thus Canada can sell cannabis on American Soil due to the fact of a clause which states that sales of marijuana can take effect if it is legal in the state where it is produced.

Cronos group became the first company to trade on the NASDAQ after trading for years in Canada and was also the first pure-play marijuana stock trader.

Tilray Incorporated became the second major player of marijuana stock on NASDAQ few months later, becoming the first NASDAQ to offer an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Cronos group has also partnered with MedMen which is a large cultivator, grower and retailer of cannabis in California, to increase their production rate and supply chain.

All these major developments has allowed marijuana to penetrate into the U.S exchange without breaching any rules and is giving their rivals, the recreational marijuana stock a run for the market.

NYSE

The NYSE stands for New York Stock Exchange, this is the stock exchange based in New York City and controls most parts of the trading in the United States.

As of September, 2018, Canopy Growth became the only pure-play marijuana stocks trader on the New York Stock Exchange. Worth more than a billion dollars due a multi-billion dollar investment from Constellation Brands.

Aurora Cannabis a Canadian based multi-billion dollar marijuana dealer, having partnership deals with major multi-billion companies and is also the biggest production output of marijuana with over 700,000 kilograms annually.

Curleaf Holdings: Curaleaf holdings broke out in August, 2018, becoming the largest Initial Public Offering (IPO) marijuana stock on the NYSE boasting of its own dispensaries, cultivation facilities, supply network and processing sites.

Over The Counter

Over the counter trading deals with the trading of marijuana stocks in retail shops.