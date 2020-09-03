Is Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Ready to Resume Uptrend in June>

The coronavirus pandemic is one of the biggest crises in recent years, and while it has disrupted many industries, it has come as a bit of a blessing for the biotech sector. Many companies, which are working on COVID 19 vaccines have seen their stocks skyrocket, and one such company is Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO).

Major Factors To Watch

The IBIO stock has rocketed by as much as 447% this year so far up until June 2, and as the number of coronavirus fatalities went past 100,000, the need for a vaccine is more acute than ever. Despite the remarkable rally in the stock due to the possibility of iBio coming up with a coronavirus vaccine, it should be noted that the company still only has a market cap of only $200 million.

While the rally in the stock has been impressive, it should be noted that iBio is only one of the many companies which are working on such a vaccine. There are other companies like Moderna, Novavax, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, among others, who have also made waves in the market due to their efforts on the development of a COVID 19 vaccine. While it may be possible for iBio to come up with a vaccine, there is another concern that needs to be considered.

The company needs to have the capability of scaling up the production process. Considering the sheer size of the United States market alone, iBio must have the capability of scaling up. In that regard, iBio is well endowed due to FastPharming Manufacturing System, its proprietary technology. Tom Isett, the company’s CEO, has stated that iBio can produce as many as 500 million doses of the vaccine every year. The company has also stated that it aims to make a coronavirus vaccine available within the next 12 to 18 months. Despite all that, it should be noted by investors that iBio is still quite a speculative stock .