Uranium Resources, Inc. (URRE)

Uranium Resources On the Strategy of Expanding Production

Uranium Resources, Inc. (URRE) is focused on advancing to near-term production the Temrezli ISR project in central Turkey. URI controls extensive exploration properties under nine exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 32,000 acres (over 13,000 ha) with numerous exploration targets, including the potential satellite Sefaatli project, which is 30 miles (48 km) southwest of the Temrezli ISR project.

In Texas, the Company has two licensed and currently idled processing facilities and approximately 11,000 acres (4,400 ha) of prospective ISR projects.

In New Mexico, the Company controls mineral rights including around 190,000 sections of land (76,900 ha) in the productive Grants Mineral Belt, a segment of which we have gone into a conclusive buy consent to offer to Laramide, which is one of the biggest convergences of sandstone-facilitated uranium stores on the planet.

Fused in 1977, URI likewise possesses a broad uranium data database of memorable penetrate opening logs, measure endorsements, maps and specialized reports for the Western United States. The organization keep on making its business leaner and have accomplished lower working expenses, while keeping up its preparation to exploit rising uranium costs later on. Moreover, the organization is advancing with financing courses of action to secure our future.”

The organization anticipate that interest for uranium will increment after some time, as do generally investigators. With around 393 atomic reactors in the worldwide armada, and another 148 either under development or on request, the organization anticipate that interest for uranium will increment more than 30% in the following couple of years.

In the meantime, advancement of most new uranium ventures is slowed down by low current costs. This implies while request is expanding, new supply is not yet hitting on fulfill that request. This supply-request relationship emphatically shows that costs for uranium will ascend over the long haul.