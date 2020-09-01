Sunvalley Solar Inc (OTCMKTSSSOL)

Sunvalley Solar is an Interesting Stock to Watch

Sunvalley Solar Inc (OTCMKTS:SSOL) used to be a solar system solution provider (before they sold their assets) that offered comprehensive solar energy technology, system design, installation, equipment, and technical support for electrical contractors, builders, homeowners, businesses/commercial buildings, and government entities that assist them in lowering of utility bills, reducing environmental impacts, and increasing energy reliability and independence through solar energy.

Sunvalley Solar made a major run toward the end of last year from well under a penny to highs over $0.04 however has dropped of essentially from that point forward.

SSOL has an unwavering after both in the US and in Europe that has been supporting the stock en route and in addition Xtremepicks who has been caught up with attempting to convey some new eyes to this circumstance on twitter.

Sunvalley Solar Incis a Reverse Merger bargain esteemed at around $1.9 million. The real issue here is the 8k they documented in February that said “on February 11, 2015, Sunvalley Solar, Inc., a Nevada partnership and its entirely possessed backup, Sunvalley Solar Tech, Inc., a California organization, went into an Agreement available to be purchased and Purchase of Sunvalley Solar Tech, Inc., in accordance with which the Company has consented to offer 100% of the stock responsibility for Solar Tech, Inc. to Sungold Holdings, a Nevada restricted risk organization.

The Company’s offer of Sunvalley Solar Tech, Inc. will be at a deal cost of Two Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($2,500,000) in addition to five percent (5.0%) of all of Sunvalley Solar Tech, Inc’s. gross deals amid 2015 through 2018, which could expand the deal cost to a greatest of Four Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($4,500,000).