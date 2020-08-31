Comstock Mining Inc.

Comstock Mining Inc., formerly GoldSpring, Inc., is a gold and silver mining company with land holdings in the Comstock Gold-Silver District of Nevada. The company’s shares are trading around 0.36 per share with an average share volume of 272,079 and market capitalization of 66.11m.

It has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 per share and a 200 day moving average of $0.41 per share. The company’s stock price has a 52-week low of $0.33 per share and a 52-week high of$ 0.70 per share.

However, Zacks Investment Research slashes it from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note.

Comstock Mining Inc has a two bull specialized rating which demonstrates some weakness. While the quality financial specialist may see a chance to gather up the stock at lower levels, for the present, the stock price is moving lower and may yet debilitate further.

The stock is up +3.7% in the course of the most recent three months and down – 27.8% in the course of the most recent six months. The stock has returned – 36.1% in the course of the most recent year. Its outstanding shares are around 18 million and authorized shares are at 3,950,000,000.

The stock has received rating from many Reuters analysts. Currently shares have been rated as “Buy” from 0 Analysts. 0 analysts have suggested “Sell” for the company. 0 analysts have rated the company as a strong “Hold”. Underperform rating was given by 0 analysts and Outperform rating was given by 1 analyst. The Corporation has a Mean Rating of 2 based on the Reuters Analysts consensus issuing ratings.