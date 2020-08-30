Active Stocks in Queue : Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

At the end of Mondays trade, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)s shares surged 0.95% to $98.47.

Facebook Inc (FB) is currently valued at $274.82 billion. The company has 2.26 billion shares outstanding and 68.70% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has -18.95 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as -6.98. The company exchanged hands with 23.73 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 28.12 million shares. It beta stands at 0.79.

Facebook, Inc. is a social networking company. The Company is engaged in developing products that enables users to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. It offers various services focused on people, marketers and developers. It offers various platforms for people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and to engage in other activities.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), ended its Mondays trading session with -0.24% loss, and closed at $98.00.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) offered 5.30% EPS for prior five years. The company has 20.60% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 18.40%. The company has $272.20 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 67.30%. Its price to book ratio was 3.87. Volatility of the stock was 1.69% for the week while for the month booked as 1.83%.

Johnson & Johnson, declared the start of a safety and immunogenicity clinical trial in Sierra Leone of a preventive Ebola vaccine regimen in development at its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies. Trial recruitment is underway, and the first volunteers have received their initial vaccine dose. This is the first study conducted of Janssens Ebola prime-boost vaccine regimen in a West African country affected by the recent Ebola epidemic.

The new study, EBOVAC-Salone, will take place in Sierra Leones Kambia district, where some of the countrys most recent Ebola cases have been stated. The regimen being tested uses a combination of two vaccine components based on AdVac® technology from Crucell Holland B.V., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, and MVA-BN® technology from Bavarian Nordic. Volunteers in the study will first be given the AdVac dose to prime their immune system, and then the MVA-BN dose two months later to boost their immune response, with the aim of potentially strengthening and optimizing the duration of the immunity.

Since announcing its commitment to combat Ebola in October 2014, Johnson & Johnson has mobilized noteworthy resources to advance the research and development of an Ebola vaccine regimen with the aim of addressing the urgent public health need of affected countries such as Sierra Leone. With this aim in mind, in 2015 Janssen developed partnerships and consortia with other companies and research institutions, secured funding from European and U.S. public authorities, and launched multiple Phase I and II studies in rapid succession across the U.S., Europe and Africa. Additionally, Janssen in partnership with Bavarian Nordic, rapidly scaled up production of the vaccine regimen to more than 800,000 regimens, with the capacity to produce a total of 2 million regimens as needed.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the health care field. The Company has more than 265 operating companies conducting business around the world. The Company’s primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)s shares dropped -8.70% to $2.31.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) has market value of $955.57 million while its EPS was booked as $0.02 in the last 12 months. The stock has 377.70 million shares outstanding while 53.40% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 15.30% while net profit margin was 1.30%. Beta value of the company was 1.29; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

Hecla Mining Company is engaged in discovering, acquiring, developing and producing silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company operates in three segments: the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, and Casa Berardi units.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.