list of penny stocks with changes today STNN, ECMT, PMCB, DDDX, GBHL, PAOG, BIEL, NUZE, PXPP, UNSI, TTHG, HIRU, IMTV

Today was a busy day for a few OTC penny stock companies. Penny stocks STNN, ECMT, PMCB, DDDX, GBHL, PAOG, BIEL, NUZE, PXPP all updated their Secretary of State Filings.

Generally when penny stock companies do this it brings more attention to the stocks. We see a lot of penny stocks quickly shoot up when this happens. These stock are very risky.

Disclaimer. I do not own any of the stocks listed on this page. I am not a licensed broker and I am not giving real estate advice. Do you our Due Diligence.

STNN

10/28/2019 11:37 AM

Ephs Holdings, Inc.

Articles of Conversion

NV

OTCQB

STNN

Nevada SOS

Verified Transfer Agent Verified Profile

SOS Status – Converted Out

Reinstatement: 11/7/2017

0.51

Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value

Turnover – $4,798,557

Market Cap

37,949,420

Shares Authorized

2,400,000,000 – 9/30/2019

Shares Outstanding

74,410,628 – 9/30/2019

Restricted

64,651,692 – 9/30/2019

Unrestricted

9,758,936 – 9/30/2019

DTC Deposited

Not Available

Float

9,408,936 – 4/29/2019

Latest SEC Filing

8-K10/21/2019

Latest OTC Report

OTCQB Certification4/29/2019

ECMT

10/28/2019 11:08 AM

Ecomat, Inc.

Annual List

NV

Pink Current Information

ECMT

Nevada SOS

Company is Shell Shell Risk Verified Profile

SOS Status – Active

0.11

Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value

Turnover – $225,143

Market Cap

1,852,042

Shares Authorized

74,000,000 – 10/13/2017

Shares Outstanding

16,836,750 – 10/13/2017

Restricted

Not Available

Unrestricted

Not Available

DTC Deposited

Not Available

Float

2,046,750 – 10/13/2017

Latest SEC Filing

10-K9/27/2019

PMCB

10/28/2019 11:03 AM

Pharmacyte Biotech, Inc.

Annual List

NV

OTCQB

PMCB

Nevada SOS

Verified Transfer Agent Verified Profile

SOS Status – Active

0.035

Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value

Turnover – $44,408,741

Market Cap

46,527,991

Shares Authorized

1,490,000,000 – 10/8/2019

Shares Outstanding

1,329,371,172 – 10/8/2019

Restricted

Not Available

Unrestricted

Not Available

DTC Deposited

1,217,517,337 – 10/8/2019

Float

1,268,821,172 – 8/25/2019

Latest SEC Filing

8-K10/3/2019

Latest OTC Report

OTCQB Certification8/25/2019

DDDX

10/28/2019 10:36 AM

3dx Industries, Inc.

Annual List

NV

Pink Current Information

DDDX

Nevada SOS

Verified Transfer Agent Verified Profile

SOS Status – Active

Related OfficersRITE

0.0145

Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value

Turnover – $235,570

Market Cap

969,985

Shares Authorized

175,000,000 – 10/25/2019

Shares Outstanding

66,895,578 – 10/25/2019

Restricted

50,648,042 – 10/25/2019

Unrestricted

16,247,536 – 10/25/2019

DTC Deposited

16,142,051 – 10/25/2019

Float

16,246,234 – 6/14/2019

Latest SEC Filing

8-K1/22/2018

Latest OTC Report

Quarterly Report9/17/2019

GBHL

10/28/2019 09:48 AM

Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

Officer Statement

NV

Pink Current Information

GBHL

Nevada SOS

Verified Profile

SOS Status – Active

0.0008

Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value

Turnover – $228,171

Market Cap

324,787

Shares Authorized

1,950,000,000 – 8/5/2019

Shares Outstanding

405,984,533 – 10/10/2019

Restricted

Not Available

Unrestricted

Not Available

DTC Deposited

Not Available

Float

285,213,311 – 10/10/2019

Latest SEC Filing

1-A/A9/16/2019

Latest OTC Report

Supplemental Information10/14/2019

PAOG

10/28/2019 09:45 AM

Pao Group, Inc.

Officer Statement

NV

Pink Current Information

PAOG

Nevada SOS

Verified Profile

SOS Status – Active

Related OfficersBBGP

Reinstatement: 4/24/2014

0.0007

Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value

Turnover – $434,046

Market Cap

619,628

Shares Authorized

1,500,000,000 – 9/9/2019

Shares Outstanding

885,183,494 – 9/9/2019

Restricted

Not Available

Unrestricted

Not Available

DTC Deposited

Not Available

Float

620,066,164 – 9/9/2019

Latest SEC Filing

REGDEX11/21/2006

Latest OTC Report

Supplemental Information9/11/2019

BIEL

10/28/2019 09:40 AM

BioElectronics Corp.

Resolution

MD

Pink Current Information

BIEL

Maryland SOS

Verified Transfer Agent Verified Profile

SOS Status – Incorporated

0.0006

Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value

Turnover – $11,400,000

Market Cap

13,750,511

Shares Authorized

25,000,000,000 – 10/4/2019

Shares Outstanding

22,917,518,736 – 10/4/2019

Restricted

628,532,046 – 10/4/2019

Unrestricted

22,288,986,690 – 10/4/2019

DTC Deposited

Not Available

Float

19,000,000,000 – 3/31/2018

Latest SEC Filing

D11/9/2012

Latest OTC Report

Quarterly Report8/23/2019

NUZE

10/28/2019 09:33 AM

Nuzee, Inc.

Amendment After Issuance of Stock

NV

MoreClose Card

OTCQB

NUZE

Nevada SOS

Penny Stock Exempt Verified Transfer Agent Verified Profile

SOS Status – Active

11

Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value

Turnover – $154,896,896

Market Cap

448,617,785

Shares Authorized

200,000,000 – 10/4/2019

Shares Outstanding

40,783,435 – 10/4/2019

Restricted

Not Available

Unrestricted

Not Available

DTC Deposited

Not Available

Float

14,081,536 – 1/32/2019

Latest SEC Filing

310/25/2019

Latest OTC Report

OTCQB Certification2/19/2019

PXPP

10/28/2019 09:17 AM

Phoenix Apps Inc.

Annual List

NV

Pink Current Information

PXPP

Nevada SOS

Verified Transfer Agent Caveat Emptor💀Promo Shell Risk

SOS Status – Active

0.1516

Turnover – ~$2,274,000

Market Cap

6,867,480

Shares Authorized

190,000,000 – 10/4/2019

Shares Outstanding

45,300,000 – 10/4/2019

Restricted

30,300,000 – 10/4/2019

Unrestricted

15,000,000 – 10/4/2019

DTC Deposited

Not Available

Float

Not Available

Latest SEC Filing

10-Q7/22/2019

UNSI

10/28/2019 08:40 AM

Unified Signal, Inc.

Annual List

NV

Grey Market

UNSI

Nevada SOS

Verified Transfer Agent Caveat Emptor💀SEC Delinquent

SOS Status – Active

0.0001

Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value

Turnover – $175

Market Cap

8,168

Shares Authorized

200,000,000 – 10/25/2019

Shares Outstanding

81,685,790 – 10/25/2019

Restricted

61,212,741 – 10/25/2019

Unrestricted

20,473,049 – 10/25/2019

DTC Deposited

6,427,572 – 10/25/2019

Float

1,750,000 – 6/25/2014

TTHG

10/28/2019 07:23 AM

Titanium Holdings Group, Inc.

Annual List

NV

Pink No Information

TTHG

Nevada SOS

Dark or Defunct

SOS Status – Active

Reinstatement: 3/6/2013

0.15

Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value

Turnover – $553,740

Market Cap

1,384,349

Shares Authorized

20,000,000 – 10/30/2017

Shares Outstanding

9,228,997 – 10/30/2017

Restricted

Not Available

Unrestricted

Not Available

DTC Deposited

Not Available

Float

3,691,598 – 10/30/2017

HIRU

10/28/2019 07:18 AM

Hiru Corp.

Reinstatement

GA

Pink No Information

HIRU

Georgia SOS

Verified Transfer Agent Caveat Emptor💀Dark or Defunct

Reinstatement: 10/10/2016

0.0007

Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value

Turnover – $846,159

Market Cap

1,223,727

Shares Authorized

5,000,000,000 – 10/4/2019

Shares Outstanding

1,748,182,295 – 10/4/2019

Restricted

539,383,498 – 10/4/2019

Unrestricted

1,208,798,797 – 10/4/2019

DTC Deposited

Not Available

Float

1,208,798,797 – 3/30/2017

Latest SEC Filing

SC 13G/A2/14/2002

Latest OTC Report

Quarterly Report5/17/2017

IMTV

10/28/2019 04:55 AM

Imagination Tv, Inc.

Annual Report

WY

