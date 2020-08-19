list of penny stocks with changes today STNN, ECMT, PMCB, DDDX, GBHL, PAOG, BIEL, NUZE, PXPP, UNSI, TTHG, HIRU, IMTV

Today was a busy day for a few OTC penny stock companies. Penny stocks STNN, ECMT, PMCB, DDDX, GBHL, PAOG, BIEL, NUZE, PXPP all updated their Secretary of State Filings.
Generally when penny stock companies do this it brings more attention to the stocks. We see a lot of penny stocks quickly shoot up when this happens. These stock are very risky.
Disclaimer. I do not own any of the stocks listed on this page. I am not a licensed broker and I am not giving real estate advice. Do you our Due Diligence.
STNN
10/28/2019 11:37 AM
Ephs Holdings, Inc.
Articles of Conversion
NV
OTCQB
STNN
Nevada SOS
Verified Transfer Agent Verified Profile
SOS Status – Converted Out
Reinstatement: 11/7/2017
0.51
Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value
Turnover – $4,798,557
Market Cap
37,949,420
Shares Authorized
2,400,000,000 – 9/30/2019
Shares Outstanding
74,410,628 – 9/30/2019
Restricted
64,651,692 – 9/30/2019
Unrestricted
9,758,936 – 9/30/2019
DTC Deposited
Not Available
Float
9,408,936 – 4/29/2019
Latest SEC Filing
8-K10/21/2019
Latest OTC Report
OTCQB Certification4/29/2019
ECMT
10/28/2019 11:08 AM
Ecomat, Inc.
Annual List
NV
Pink Current Information
ECMT
Nevada SOS
Company is Shell Shell Risk Verified Profile
SOS Status – Active
0.11
Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value
Turnover – $225,143
Market Cap
1,852,042
Shares Authorized
74,000,000 – 10/13/2017
Shares Outstanding
16,836,750 – 10/13/2017
Restricted
Not Available
Unrestricted
Not Available
DTC Deposited
Not Available
Float
2,046,750 – 10/13/2017
Latest SEC Filing
10-K9/27/2019
PMCB
10/28/2019 11:03 AM
Pharmacyte Biotech, Inc.
Annual List
NV
OTCQB
PMCB
Nevada SOS
Verified Transfer Agent Verified Profile
SOS Status – Active
0.035
Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value
Turnover – $44,408,741
Market Cap
46,527,991
Shares Authorized
1,490,000,000 – 10/8/2019
Shares Outstanding
1,329,371,172 – 10/8/2019
Restricted
Not Available
Unrestricted
Not Available
DTC Deposited
1,217,517,337 – 10/8/2019
Float
1,268,821,172 – 8/25/2019
Latest SEC Filing
8-K10/3/2019
Latest OTC Report
OTCQB Certification8/25/2019
DDDX
10/28/2019 10:36 AM
3dx Industries, Inc.
Annual List
NV
Pink Current Information
DDDX
Nevada SOS
Verified Transfer Agent Verified Profile
SOS Status – Active
Related OfficersRITE
0.0145
Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value
Turnover – $235,570
Market Cap
969,985
Shares Authorized
175,000,000 – 10/25/2019
Shares Outstanding
66,895,578 – 10/25/2019
Restricted
50,648,042 – 10/25/2019
Unrestricted
16,247,536 – 10/25/2019
DTC Deposited
16,142,051 – 10/25/2019
Float
16,246,234 – 6/14/2019
Latest SEC Filing
8-K1/22/2018
Latest OTC Report
Quarterly Report9/17/2019
GBHL
10/28/2019 09:48 AM
Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
Officer Statement
NV
Pink Current Information
GBHL
Nevada SOS
Verified Profile
SOS Status – Active
0.0008
Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value
Turnover – $228,171
Market Cap
324,787
Shares Authorized
1,950,000,000 – 8/5/2019
Shares Outstanding
405,984,533 – 10/10/2019
Restricted
Not Available
Unrestricted
Not Available
DTC Deposited
Not Available
Float
285,213,311 – 10/10/2019
Latest SEC Filing
1-A/A9/16/2019
Latest OTC Report
Supplemental Information10/14/2019
PAOG
10/28/2019 09:45 AM
Pao Group, Inc.
Officer Statement
NV
Pink Current Information
PAOG
Nevada SOS
Verified Profile
SOS Status – Active
Related OfficersBBGP
Reinstatement: 4/24/2014
0.0007
Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value
Turnover – $434,046
Market Cap
619,628
Shares Authorized
1,500,000,000 – 9/9/2019
Shares Outstanding
885,183,494 – 9/9/2019
Restricted
Not Available
Unrestricted
Not Available
DTC Deposited
Not Available
Float
620,066,164 – 9/9/2019
Latest SEC Filing
REGDEX11/21/2006
Latest OTC Report
Supplemental Information9/11/2019
BIEL
10/28/2019 09:40 AM
BioElectronics Corp.
Resolution
MD
Pink Current Information
BIEL
Maryland SOS
Verified Transfer Agent Verified Profile
SOS Status – Incorporated
0.0006
Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value
Turnover – $11,400,000
Market Cap
13,750,511
Shares Authorized
25,000,000,000 – 10/4/2019
Shares Outstanding
22,917,518,736 – 10/4/2019
Restricted
628,532,046 – 10/4/2019
Unrestricted
22,288,986,690 – 10/4/2019
DTC Deposited
Not Available
Float
19,000,000,000 – 3/31/2018
Latest SEC Filing
D11/9/2012
Latest OTC Report
Quarterly Report8/23/2019
NUZE
10/28/2019 09:33 AM
Nuzee, Inc.
Amendment After Issuance of Stock
NV
MoreClose Card
OTCQB
NUZE
Nevada SOS
Penny Stock Exempt Verified Transfer Agent Verified Profile
SOS Status – Active
11
Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value
Turnover – $154,896,896
Market Cap
448,617,785
Shares Authorized
200,000,000 – 10/4/2019
Shares Outstanding
40,783,435 – 10/4/2019
Restricted
Not Available
Unrestricted
Not Available
DTC Deposited
Not Available
Float
14,081,536 – 1/32/2019
Latest SEC Filing
310/25/2019
Latest OTC Report
OTCQB Certification2/19/2019
PXPP
10/28/2019 09:17 AM
Phoenix Apps Inc.
Annual List
NV
Pink Current Information
PXPP
Nevada SOS
Verified Transfer Agent Caveat Emptor💀Promo Shell Risk
SOS Status – Active
0.1516
Turnover – ~$2,274,000
Market Cap
6,867,480
Shares Authorized
190,000,000 – 10/4/2019
Shares Outstanding
45,300,000 – 10/4/2019
Restricted
30,300,000 – 10/4/2019
Unrestricted
15,000,000 – 10/4/2019
DTC Deposited
Not Available
Float
Not Available
Latest SEC Filing
10-Q7/22/2019
UNSI
10/28/2019 08:40 AM
Unified Signal, Inc.
Annual List
NV
Grey Market
UNSI
Nevada SOS
Verified Transfer Agent Caveat Emptor💀SEC Delinquent
SOS Status – Active
0.0001
Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value
Turnover – $175
Market Cap
8,168
Shares Authorized
200,000,000 – 10/25/2019
Shares Outstanding
81,685,790 – 10/25/2019
Restricted
61,212,741 – 10/25/2019
Unrestricted
20,473,049 – 10/25/2019
DTC Deposited
6,427,572 – 10/25/2019
Float
1,750,000 – 6/25/2014
TTHG
10/28/2019 07:23 AM
Titanium Holdings Group, Inc.
Annual List
NV
Pink No Information
TTHG
Nevada SOS
Dark or Defunct
SOS Status – Active
Reinstatement: 3/6/2013
0.15
Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value
Turnover – $553,740
Market Cap
1,384,349
Shares Authorized
20,000,000 – 10/30/2017
Shares Outstanding
9,228,997 – 10/30/2017
Restricted
Not Available
Unrestricted
Not Available
DTC Deposited
Not Available
Float
3,691,598 – 10/30/2017
HIRU
10/28/2019 07:18 AM
Hiru Corp.
Reinstatement
GA
Pink No Information
HIRU
Georgia SOS
Verified Transfer Agent Caveat Emptor💀Dark or Defunct
Reinstatement: 10/10/2016
0.0007
Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value
Turnover – $846,159
Market Cap
1,223,727
Shares Authorized
5,000,000,000 – 10/4/2019
Shares Outstanding
1,748,182,295 – 10/4/2019
Restricted
539,383,498 – 10/4/2019
Unrestricted
1,208,798,797 – 10/4/2019
DTC Deposited
Not Available
Float
1,208,798,797 – 3/30/2017
Latest SEC Filing
SC 13G/A2/14/2002
Latest OTC Report
Quarterly Report5/17/2017
IMTV
10/28/2019 04:55 AM
Imagination Tv, Inc.
Annual Report
WY
