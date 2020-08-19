Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTC:KBLB) : Highly Liquid Stock

For trading, stocks with high liquidity are the most suitable. High liquidity shows that one can quickly buy and sell those stocks as the number of people trading those stocks is above average. High volume also ensures that the stock price will quickly change, giving the trader or investor chance of booking profits in shorter timeframes. Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTC: KBLB) is a penny stock with huge volumes, showing that a high number of traders and investors are interested in stock and are actively buying and selling it. Currently It is showing an average volume of 3,257,645 which hints at a high level of trading activity going in this stock.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories is a prominent biotechnology company. Its expertise lies in developing fiber technologies that are based on the spider silk, extracted from genetic engineered species. The company has been successful in achieving several scientific advances in the spider silk technology field. This is a new, but important technology for the textile industry all over the world. The company has appointed three new, and independent members as directors for the company board. These new independent directors will join the company during the fourth quarter. This development points to a speculation that the company is looking to list its stock on national exchange. For any such a listing, it is a key requirement that the company’s directors’ board should have a majority of independent directors. That’s why investors have started showing more interest in KBLB stock, hoping that the company will be listed on a national exchange soon and it have a positive effect on the stock price movement.

The company’s market cap is $156.28M and its average trading volume is 1.4M. It has a share outstanding of 835.73M and its revenue per employee stands at $67.39K. Although the stock has been trading down and shows a negative yield for the month and three-month periods, it has gained 281.63% YTD and in the last one year; it has gained 228.07%.

According to the company’s forward-looking analysis, released in August this year, it plans to speed up its microbiology as well as selective breeding programs. Kraig Biocraft Laboratories is also planning to provide more resources for its material testing protocol this year. According to the company’s press release, last year it spent $148,069 on R&D of high strength polymers. The company said that in the past year it focused research and development efforts for strengthening its internal capability, and now it is getting ready for renewing the funding of its collaborative R&D program. The company expects to spend $13,700 “on collaborative research and development of high strength polymers and spider silk protein at the University of Wyoming” in the next one year.

Looking at the increasing volume in this stock’s trading, its high return in the last one-year period, the company’s strategic planning regarding its research and development programs, and restructuring its board of directors; it looks that this stock will do well in 2020 and traders and investors will take an active interest in this stock. The KBLB stock will be among the most-watched stock for next year.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.