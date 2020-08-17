Active Stocks Highlights: Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL), Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN), Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

On Tuesday, Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL), lost -1.93% to $25.38.

Centurylink declared the availability of CenturyLink Business Communicator, an application that connects business Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) users to their unified communications (UC) services from computers and devices.

CenturyLink Business Communicator makes it easy for a businesss employees to launch their UC tools from an identical user interface when working inside or outside the office. CenturyLinks VoIP solutions comprise UC features such as high-definition voice and video calling, conferencing, desktop sharing, instant messaging and presence.

CenturyLink Business Communicator is a simple solution that can assist employees connect and collaborate more easily, respond faster and work more effectively in teams, said Thuy Ha, director, product administration, business solutions, CenturyLink. If your outdated phone system is expensive to maintain and doesnt meet the mobility and partnershipneeds of your business, it is probably time to look at all the functionality available with VoIP.

CenturyLink, Inc. is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to residential, business, governmental and wholesale customers. The Companys communications services comprise local and long-distance, broadband, private line, Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS), data integration, managed hosting, colocation, Ethernet, network access, video, wireless and other ancillary services.

Shares of Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN), inclined 0.89% to $288.15, during its last trading session.

Starting on World Alzheimers Day (September 21), Caregiver Action Network (CAN), Allergan, Dan Gasby (husband of restaurateur, model, author and former television host B. Smith) and Chefd, will launch a new campaign to rally people to Take 1 Moment to recognize caregivers of loved ones living with Alzheimers disease.

Alzheimers disease not only impacts those diagnosed, it affects the whole family, said CAN Chief Executive Officer John Schall. More than 15 millioni husbands, wives, daughters, sons and friends care for someone with Alzheimers. Without support, providing care can be very difficult to juggle with jobs, raising kids or just finding time for yourself.

To recognize the challenges of Alzheimers disease caregivers, the campaign is asking people to #Take1Moment to share a memory or picture of someone they know or knew with Alzheimers disease on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest starting on September 21, 2015, World Alzheimers Day. For each of the first 1,000 hashtags, the campaign will provide a thank you meal from Chefd, a gourmet, fresh ingredient meal-kit delivery service, to a caregiver identified by the Caregiver Action Network.

Allergan plc develops, manufactures, and distributes generic, branded, biosimilar, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products. It operates in three segments: North American Brands, North American Generics and International, and Anda Distribution.

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), lost -1.74% to $96.04.

Honeywell International will issue its third quarter financial results before the opening of The New York Stock Exchange on Friday, October 16. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell) is a diversified technology and manufacturing company. The Company is engaged in serving customers across the world with aerospace products and services, turbochargers, control, sensing and security technologies for buildings, homes and industry, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation. The Company operates in segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT).

Finally, Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD), ended its last trade with -3.29% loss, and closed at $17.33.

Steel Dynamics, the company offered third quarter 2015 earnings guidance in the range of $0.20 to $0.24 per diluted share, higher than sequential second quarter 2015 earnings of $0.13 per diluted share and less than prior year third quarter earnings of $0.38 per diluted share.

Second quarter 2015 earnings comprised expenses associated with idling the companys Minnesota iron operations of $0.07 per diluted share and reduced earnings related to the planned furnace maintenance outage at Iron Dynamics of $0.02 per diluted share. Prior year third quarter earnings comprised acquisition costs and purchase accounting adjustments related to the Severstal Columbus acquisition of $0.09 per diluted share.

Profitability from the companys steel operations for the third quarter 2015 is predictable to be slightly improved in comparison to the sequential second quarter 2015 results, based on modest overall metal spread expansion offset by slightly lower steel shipments. Overall average product pricing is predictable to be relatively unchanged in the quarter. The companys steel scrap costs are predictable to decline in the third quarter 2015; however, based on the companys FIFO inventory accounting methodology, further scrap declines that have occurred in September will benefit the fourth quarter 2015 metal spread. Regarding steel volume, flat roll steel shipments, specifically commodity-grade hot roll products, are predictable to decline in the third quarter 2015, due to the continued excessive level of steel imports, combined with increasing service center inventories. The heavy equipment, agricultural and energy markets remain challenged, while automotive remains strong and construction continues to improve.

Continued strong demand for the companys fabricated steel joist and decking products indicates the non-residential construction market is ongoing a positive trend. Third quarter 2015 profitability from the companys fabrication operations is predictable to be at record levels, as modest spread compression from reduced average pricing is predictable to be more than offset by improved shipments.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (SDI) is a steel producing and a metal recycling company. The Company operates in three segments: steel operations, metals recycling and ferrous resources operations, and steel fabrication operations.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.