Novavax Stock: Is it a Good Time to Invest in this Vaccine Company?

Novavax is an established Vaccine Development firm of the United States which saw major growth in the year 2020. 2020 was the year of the coronavirus pandemic and it was an opportunity as well as a challenge for all the vaccine companies to formulate an effective vaccine against the virus which took away countless lives. The 3rd phase test of the Novavax Vaccine against Covid-19 came out to be 89.3% effective and caused the stock to surge.

Novavax Stock and the Growth in the Year 2020

Novavax stocks rose extensively high in the year 2020 by as much as 2,700% and based on year-over-year growth, the company has grown wholesomely by 141%. For this company, the year 2020 was a year of growth and strengthening wherein the firm carved out its image and now stands along with the other big firms. Pfizer and Moderna have already got the approval and authorization for their vaccines and now Novavax is also in that category. Novavax’s vaccine has shown a better performance than the vaccines (experimental) of the companies AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

The vaccine has strengthened the company and now, its stock is considered a profitable stock for buying. The growth is well evident. 2020 was overall not a very good year for the stock market as a whole and it was also a year of major downfall for so many companies because of the coronavirus pandemic which was spreading very fast. The time however proved to be an opportunity for the vaccine and pharmaceutical companies that formulated vaccines and eventually grew.

Latest Statistical Summary of Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX)

52 Week Range: $6.77 – $331.68

Average Volume: 5,132,921

Market Capital: $17.843B

Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)

The change in the stock price over one year is enough for defining the growth of the company. From a lowly priced stock to now an expensive stock, the company has made its name and the vaccine is the main reason for this success.

Is this the right time for the Investors to Buy the Novavax Stock?

The stock has seen a little downfall lately but that should not be a measure to analyze the stock. Overall, if we consider the stock based on its growth, then it seems like a good stock for investing in right now. However, there are speculations over this because of the high volatility of the sector of the stock market. The investors can also wait and assure the strength of the company so that there is no doubt and only profit comes in their way.

The company has garnered popularity over the development of its vaccine and there are high chances that the vaccine will be successful. If this turns out to be completely true, then the stock will turn out to be an excellent investment for all its investors. Therefore, waiting for some time before taking any decision is also a good option to be completely sure.