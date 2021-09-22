Dividend Stocks to Invest in 2021 with better Prospects

Dividend stocks are usually considered to be a little risky in terms of investment as compared to the other stocks. They can either turn out to be highly profitable if the dividend increases steadily but if it goes down, then the investors have to bear the loss that will be incurred. There are several stocks available in the stock market with dividends but the shareholders have to make this choice with utmost care to not bear any loss. Let us consider some of the stocks which have good dividends and turn out to be quite profitable.

Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS)

The statistical figures of Fidus Investment Corporation are as follows:

52 week Range: $4.45 – $15.65

Average Volume: 144,846

Market Capital: $335.037M

Forward Dividend and Yield: 1.20 (8.75%)

If we consider the stock of this company, we can see that the market capitalization of the company is quite low as compared to the market capitals of the well-established companies but if we have a look at the forward dividend and yield, it makes the stock quite attractive for investing. A slowly growing stock with a fine yield and a hefty dividend can turn out to be a great deal of profit for the investors. The company has made some excellent growth when it comes to its income in the year 2020.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX)

The statistical figures of TPG RE Finance Trust are as follows:

52 week Range: $2.45 – $21.30

Average Volume: 542,345

Market Capital: $809.784M

Forward Dividend and Yield: 0.80 (7.49%)

The statistics of this company are just fine and the firm has an attractive forward dividend and yield of 7.49%. It is also a good choice for investing and the investors can consider putting their money on its stock. After suffering a setback for some time due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company has now made a speedy recovery and is therefore amongst the list of buy now dividend stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ)

The statistical figures of New Residential Investment Corporation are as follows:

52 week Range: $2.91 – $17.66

Average Volume: 4,566,698

Market Capital: $3.908

Forward Dividend and Yield: 0.80 (8.51%)

This company has a good market capital which is a strong base and the dividend is quite high in this case. The main reason that this stock is good enough for investing is that the dividend of the stock is consistent. The consistent dividend is a very important aspect of the stocks with dividends. The year 2020 went well in terms of earnings for this company. The investments can look forward to an investment that will most probably turn out to be a profitable one.

The stock market is already a volatile sector and the dividend stocks are also risky. Investors should take a risk when that risk has a very high probability of yielding some profit.