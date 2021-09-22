AbbVie Stock Safe to buy or not?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is a relatively new biopharmaceutical company of the United States and its foundation was laid in the year 2013. The company has had fairly well performance and has given profits to the shareholders who have invested in this firm. The company is doing well and is going at a steady pace. The stock of this company comes with a dividend. The investors have to figure out between the dividend stocks since these are associated with the risk of increment or decrement of the dividend with time. An increase of dividend is always welcome while a reduction of the dividend brings loss in the investment.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV): The Stock Analysis on Statistical Basis

52 Week Range: $62.55 – $113.41

Average Volume: 8,361,700

Market Capital: $197.326B

Forward Dividend and Yield: 5.20 (4.71%)

The pricing of the stock is moderate and the dividend is also high. The dividend has shown an increase and therefore, the stock becomes a less risky dividend stock with a higher probability of returning profits to the investors.

AbbVie and Humira: What’s in for the Future?

Humira being the consistently best-selling drug of the company overshadows the other products sometimes but now the other drugs, which are also highly effective against the respective diseases they are used to treat. Humira is however a very important drug and it is not sure whether a new drug can replace this drug because it is highly reliable. This doubt is there in the minds of the investors.

If we consider the other drugs of the company, we can find out that the company does have better drugs and which are as reliable. Therefore, Humira is not the only reason for the popularity or let’s say the success of this firm. We can say that the company can function well even without Humira and the investors can keep up their trust in this firm for investing.

Right Time to Invest in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)

An investment in AbbVie has two major concerns. One is the case of the drug Humira and the second is that it is a dividend stock. Even though the dividend has shown an increase and there are chances that it will retain the same in the future as well but when Humira will have competitors, how will the company function at that time?

The company has stated that it has better drugs, backup drugs to deal with that situation but if we analyze the stock at present, it comes under the category of good stocks for buying. The company is in a steady state of growth which makes the company a decent investment. The investors can also take their time and wait if the company keeps on showing this constant growth or make an investment in the company as per their choice, keeping in mind all the factors of the dividend, status of the company, and most importantly, the volatility of the stock market.