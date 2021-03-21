Is Tilray Stock a secure and solvent Investment?

The marijuana industry seems to have a brighter future lying ahead because of the increase in the legalization of marijuana across the United States. Tilray is one of the leading cannabis companies in the world and recently, when it was announced that Tilray and Aphria would merge, it surged the company’s stock. The companies, when they finally merge during the later part of this year, would combine to become the largest and most solvent marijuana company in the world.

Tilray Stock and the Recent Rise

Just this Wednesday, Tilray stock climbed well and that happened upon the company’s announcement that it had obtained regulatory approval from the New Zealand Ministry of Health and the Medical Cannabis Agency for the sale of its medical cannabis-related products in New Zealand. This made the company’s stock surge and brought good news for the shareholders.

52 Week Range: $2.43 – $67.00

Average Volume: 41,140,530

Market Capital: $4.701B

Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)

The company at present stands nowhere in comparison to where its stock was in the year 2018 (priced at more than $200) but it is growing well. The reverse merger deal is adding to its progress and the marijuana industry is slowly, but steadily developing and gaining force. For medical use, marijuana legalization is fast and easy but the use of marijuana for recreational purposes will happen eventually but not that swiftly.

The Risks Involved

The investors, who will decide upon an investment in Tilray stock, must be well prepared for the risks that are involved. The cannabis industry is progressing but that does not make it free from the risk. Though the stock is not highly-priced and that is why there are chances that if there incurs a loss, it would not be that big. The marijuana industry could get decriminalized but not fully legalized is also something about which President Joe Biden has given intimation about in the past. This would not let the industry prosper as and how expected.

How considerable is an Investment in Tilray Stock?

The investors can choose either side, opting for investment because of the merger deal and of the ongoing progress of the cannabis industry and not going for investment since it is risky at present and might bring in losses. Anyone who puts their money in the stock market must be prepared for anything that might happen because the stock market is volatile and there are ups and downs always.

Tilray and Aphria, when they merge, will become the biggest firm in the marijuana sector and that is what’s attracting the investors right now. It is hopeful and the analysts are positive about this deal and the investors might take this venture of investing in Tilray at their own risk.