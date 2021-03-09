Is the Pfizer’s Vaccine Partner BioNTech Stock a Buy?

The vaccine companies got a great opportunity in the year 2020 to formulate an effective vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection. Several companies did the research but the first vaccine which got the approval and authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was the one developed by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. The companies have formulated their vaccine by the use of the messenger RNA i.e. the mRNA technology which is a relatively new technology to have got approved for a disease that became a worldwide pandemic.

52 Week Range: $28.00 – $131.00

Average Volume: 2,810,272

Market Capital: $23.164B

Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)

The stock price of the company has climbed up to a good extent and this has majorly happened because of the vaccine. The company has been able to establish its name well recently only and the future is not much predictable as of now.

Post-Covid-19 Pandemic Scenario of BioNTech

We can say that the Covid-19 vaccine approval has kicked the company’s journey towards progress. Now the authorization, research, and approval of its vaccines and drugs in the future might be a comparatively easier task than before provided that the drugs are effective. This company was started by Dr. Ugur Sahin and his wife Dr. Ozlem Tureci, both of them are oncologists and the company had its main focus on the development of cutting-edge treatments of cancer.

Now with the formulation and approval of the vaccine against the coronavirus infection, the company seems to have a brighter future ahead in the case of the other drugs and vaccines that will come out. In its case, the investors might enjoy long-term benefits.

Investing in BioNTech: What Kind of Investment and When?

The shareholders, if they invest in BioNTech right now, then they should opt for a long-term investment because it would be a more profit-bearing investment in this case. The reason for this is that the company has garnered success due to the approval of its vaccine against coronavirus. The further progress of the company needs to be tracked well.

For being more certain about the reliability of the company in case of profits, the investors can wait and observe the growth of the company. If BioNTech progresses well in a positive direction, then the investors can go for investment with the security of earning profits. The price of the stock is also moderate and affordable but the investment should bear fruit in the case of a reasonably priced stock. Therefore, either a long-term investment or an investment after waiting for some time and tracking the progress of the company is the best-suited option.