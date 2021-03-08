Good time to Investment in Merck Stock?

Merck is a multinational pharmaceutical firm established in the United States and is amongst the largest companies in the pharmaceutical field internationally. The company has had some ups and downs in the case of its stock lately. The Chief Executive of the company Kenneth Frazier has announced that he would step down from the office on the 30th of June 2021 and would be succeeded by Robert Davis who is currently serving as the Executive Vice President of Global Services and the Chief Financial Officer on the 1st of June 2021.

Merck Joining Hands with Johnson & Johnson for Covid-19 Vaccine

Merck will help Johnson & Johnson in the production of its recently approved and authorized vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection. Johnson & Johnson is not being able to cope with the production of the vaccines and is lagging behind and hence Merck has now come to its help. Both Johnson & Johnson and Merck are two of the world-famous pharmaceutical companies and we have to see whether this team-up will work in favor of the firms or not.

Also, later February, Merck had announced that it would purchase the biotech company Pandion Therapeutics for a value of $1.85 billion.

The fourth-quarter sales of the company all over the world have come out to be $12.5 billion which is a 5% increase. The result was overall good but not as well as it was expected to be. It somewhat came short of the estimates and analysis. Now that the company has partnered with Johnson & Johnson for its Covid-19 vaccine production, things might become smoother in the upcoming future for the company.

Statistics and Figures

52 Week Range: $65.25 – $87.80

Average Volume: 10,374,976

Market Capital: $183.296B

Forward Dividend and Yield: 2.60 (3.60%)

Should the Investors Buy Merck Stock Right Now?

This is not the perfect time for investing in Merck stock and the investors need to wait for the right time. This is because the company’s progress needs to be tracked well before taking any decision since its stock has struggled in the market lately. The shareholders need to see that how the new deal between Merck and Johnson & Johnson will affect the company in the long-term.

The analysts are hopeful that the company will have a good performance in the future but nothing is much sure and hence, the best decision right now would be to wait for the best time for investing. The firm needs to keep up the ongoing progress in a similar manner so that the investors can be sure of making an investment that would yield them profit and not bring in any losses. The shareholders, therefore, can keep a keen eye on the company’s stock and invest when the stock would become surely profitable.