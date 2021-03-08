Best Robinhood Stocks to Invest in Right Now

When it comes to the stock market, the shareholders always need to stay updated. This is because the stock market is a very volatile sector and due to this, the best stocks and the stocks which make a good investment keep on changing from time to time. Therefore, before making any investment, the investors have to go through the list of the current best stocks so that they do not have to encounter any losses. Therefore, keeping an eye on and tracking the progress of the stock market is essential. For now, let us discuss some of the current best and top Robinhood stocks for investing right now:
Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)
- 52 Week Range: $290.25 – $593.29
- Average Volume: 4,667,005
- Market Capital: $234.36B
- Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)
- 52 Week Range: $132.52 – $246.13
- Average Volume: 28,935,210
- Market Capital: $1.744T
- Forward Dividend and Yield: 2.24 (0.98%)
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)
- 52 Week Range: $26.45 – $43.08
- Average Volume: 39,898,288
- Market Capital: $192.596B
- Forward Dividend and Yield: 1.56 (4.54%)
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX)
- 52 Week Range: $50.02 – $110.47
- Average Volume: 6,077,335
- Market Capital: $125.736B
- Forward Dividend and Yield: 1.80 (1.69%)
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME)
- 52 Week Range: $2.57 – $483.00
- Average Volume: 40,260,378
- Market Capital: $8.587B
- Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)
- 52 Week Range: $79.07 – $200.60
- Average Volume: 12,586,358
- Market Capital: $342.63B
- Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)
- 52 Week Range: $1,626.03 – $3,552.25
- Average Volume: 3,665,068
- Market Capital: $1.509T
- Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC)
- 52 Week Range: $17.95 – $37.03
- Average Volume: 51,110,000
- Market Capital: $317.874B
- Forward Dividend and Yield: 0.72 (1.98%)
Blackberry Limited (NYSE: BB)
- 52 Week Range: $2.70 – $28.77
- Average Volume: 51,682,778
- Market Capital: $5.588B
- Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)
Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)
- 52 Week Range: $137.10 – $304.67
- Average Volume: 18,933,416
- Market Capital: $746.346B
- Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)
These stocks are currently the best to watch out for or make an investment in when it comes to Robinhood stocks. There are other stocks as well and the investors can choose well from a list so that they make an investment that suits them the best and does not bring in losses. Investors must always try to stay aware of the best stocks before choosing any stock for investing. This would help them to always make the right decision even in this very volatile sector.
