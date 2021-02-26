Wayfair Stock: Is It Good For Buying Now Or Not?

The coronavirus pandemic was way too harsh on some of the fields and businesses. For others, it became an opportunity for growth and establishment for several other sectors and the businesses under them. There is one sector that has grown undeniably well and emerged out as the big winner of this pandemic and that is the sector of e-commerce. The e-commerce industry has had a pretty good time and all the firms associated with the same made the most out of this tough time. One such firm is Wayfair, an e-commerce company in the United States which deals in the sale of home-goods and furniture.

2020 was a good year for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W)

During the pandemic, people purchased a lot of home goods via online shopping as it was a simpler and safer way to buy the necessary items because of the threat of the spread of the virus. This accelerated the sales of the firm and it earned well throughout this period. The company’s sales of the first three quarters have come out to be $10.4 billion which is a massive increase from those of the previous year when the sales were $6.6 billion. This increase cannot be ignored at all and it also makes the company’s stock a good option for buying.

Now that the e-commerce industry has given the world an easier method to shop from the comfort of their homes, there is nothing that could stop this industry from flourishing further. This makes the well-established e-commerce companies a secure place for the investors to put their money in.

52 Week Range: $21.70 – $369.00

Average Volume: 1,881,493

Market Capital: $30.133B

Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)

We can see how well the company has intensified and that is evident from the 52 Week Range. The stock has touched a maximum price of $369.00 which is a very big achievement for the company.

Wayfair Stock: When to Invest in the Company?

This is a good time to invest in Wayfair. The company has shown wholesome growth and that makes it a dependable company to opt for investing money. The company seems to have a bright future lying ahead and therefore, it is good for investing even for a longer period. The companies in the e-commerce industry are all performing well and are standing out as better alternatives to the very highly-priced e-commerce giant, i.e., Amazon.com.

This time is, therefore, right for investing, and waiting is always an option to be surer about the investment. The final results of the company will be out late in February and, hopefully, it will have a great performance. This will help the investors figure out if the investment is a good option for them or not.