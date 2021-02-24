Will the future bring good news for JetBlue Airways

The coronavirus pandemic cast a spell on the travel industry and the industry is still coping with the losses. The pandemic caused a whirlwind in the year 2020 affecting so many sectors and the businesses associated with the same that the companies had to undergo heavy losses. The big firms on one hand came down while the newly emerging businesses came to a halt. The travel industry suffered quite a lot and is still figuring out how to recover the losses that it had to suffer. The Airline companies had to undergo a lot and are trying their best to find out ways in which they can recover their losses in this year, i.e. 2021 so that they can have a prosperous 2022 and beyond.

JetBlue Airways and the New Scheme of Reduction of Fares

The pandemic period was very tough for this company. Now, that things are finally normalizing, the company is working towards its revival. The quarterly earnings results of the firm came out to be poor and it was expected because of the pandemic. Now, the company has decided to reduce the fares of the basic economy class. This step has been taken to also maintain the position of the firm in the industry where there are so many rivals. At this time, all the airline companies are doing their best to recover their losses and so, the companies have to resort to the best possible methods for the same to sustain and also recover their losses.

The reduction of prices might help the company and work in its favor. If this happens, then the upcoming times can be easy and profitable for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU)

52 Week Range: $6.61 – $21.34

Average Volume: 9,519,706

Market Capital: $5.184

Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)

Recently, the airline stocks rose high and gave some confidence to the companies. It is also expected that the vaccines will work in favor of the industry. The success of the vaccines will lower the risk, diminish the pandemic and eventually, make things get back to normal completely.

Investing in JetBlue Airways Stock

JetBlue Airways Stock is not a buy-now stock because it needs some time to recover completely. However, the shareholders must keep a keen eye on this stock because once it becomes profitable; it can give out some good profits to its investors at a fairly low price. At the moment, the situation is still somewhat unpredictable to put money on this company’s stock.

The investors should look out for some other companies which can give better gains at this present point of time while also observing JetBlue Airways stock simultaneously. If things work out well and the vaccines become successful, there are chances that this stock will also benefit from the same.