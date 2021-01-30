Stocks for a Profitable Long-Term Investment in 2021

The New Year has arrived and just like every year, there will be changes in the stock market. There will be ups and downs and some companies will make better profits than others. The politics in the United States will change the Democratic Party will again come into power with Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. The further situation of the coronavirus pandemic along with the vaccines will also determine how the market will function this year. However, there is always a list of certain stocks that are good enough for making a proper investment. Here we will discuss the stocks that are perfect for a long-term investment.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)

52 week Range: $109.16 – $157.66

Average Volume: 7,062,998

Market Capital: $414.309B

Forward Dividend and Yield: 4.04 (2.57%)

If the development and the testing of the coronavirus vaccine which is being formulated by Janssen Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) succeed in the phase 3 trials, then Johnson & Johnson will become a tough competitor for Pfizer and Moderna. Moreover, the company stands strong for the past so many years and is maintaining the same, therefore, it is a very good choice for investing.

52 Week Range: $1,626.03 – $3,552.25

Average Volume: 4,419,879

Market Capital: $1.635T

Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)

An investor can always undoubtedly rely on Amazon for investing. It is a company that will never let its shareholders down. This company maintained its stronghold even during this tough time of the coronavirus pandemic. The only issue with Amazon is the price of its stocks but if someone can afford then the Amazon stock is a buy now.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX)

52 Week Range: $50.02 – $107.14

Average Volume: 6,389,975

Market Capital: $125.562B

Forward Dividend and Yield: 1.80 (1.68%)

Starbucks was amongst the companies which got affected by the coronavirus pandemic. With the sales and the business coming to a standstill for some time, the company had to bear losses. While the company is still in the process of recovering the losses incurred, the speed of recovery is highly notable. This speed makes it a considerable stock and the investors can invest in it for good profits.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI)

52 Week Range: $422.22 – $1,735.75

Average Volume: 490,169

Market Capital: $83.543B

Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)

This is a well flourishing company and is a growing name in the e-commerce industry. When we think about the e-commerce industry, big names like Amazon and Shopify come to our mind but this company has also grown well during this time. The coronavirus pandemic also boosted its growth and therefore, it is a good choice for the shareholders.