The Best Penny Stocks to Invest in Right Now

Penny stock trading has always been considered riskier than regular stock market trading. The reason is that these stocks are priced low and there is a lower probability of profit but if the stocks work out well, then even a small investment can also become highly profitable. Therefore, the right choice can make a difference. Here is a small list of the trendy penny stocks right now for making a profitable investment:

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ)

Let us observe the statistics of this firm:

52 Week Range: $0.2900 – $8.5000

Average Volume: 13,722,359

Market Capital: $54.044M

The world is moving towards renewable sources of energy to make the best use of the same. In this case, the expanded use of solar energy is becoming more and more popular. This makes solar power stocks a more profitable investment. This is visible from the fact that Sunworks Inc. has shown great growth in the past few months and is a good choice for investing, even though it is a penny stock. With a lower amount to invest, better profits are expected to arrive.

Let us observe the statistics of this firm:

52 Week Range: $1.8000 – $8.7500

Average Volume: 1,520,031

Market Capital: $96.95M

This electric vehicle stock has shown tremendous progress over this month and shows signs of continuing to do so. A few months back this year, it was up high and then went a little down but now, it has again geared up to get back on track. This is why it successfully makes it to this list. This would be a great investment for anyone who is looking forward to investing in penny stocks.

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CNSX: HAVN)

Let us observe the statistics of this firm:

52 Week Range: $0.5000 – $1.0000

Average Volume: 369,679

Market Capital: N/A

The company is showing steady progress in its field and that fits well for an investor. The stock pricing is very low and if the company progresses similarly, there are chances of better profits. Health care stocks, if gain popularity, surge in the market well and this firm is launching new products, coming up with the natural health products in the next year, i.e. 2021.

Let us observe the statistics of this firm:

52 Week Range: $0.4800 – $3.5000

Average Volume: 19,091,231

Market Capital: $839.892M

This year, the stocks of FuelCell Energy have been in the list of the best penny stocks therefore, this undoubtedly makes this stock a good investment. Furthermore, this company has kept its focus on commercial, industrial as well as government initiatives. The Department of Energy awarded this company with the award for “designing and manufacturing the SureSource electrolysis platform”. This is a huge achievement for the firm and makes it a promising choice.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK)

Let us observe the statistics of this firm:

52 Week Range: $1.1200 – $6.4700

Average Volume: 11,717,768

Market Capital: $2.673B

This biotech company is a currently trending penny stock, fit enough for investing. The company recently suffered a loss in earnings and is working towards betterment to make up for the loss incurred. As and how the company grows, profits are expected to come.