US Presidential Election: Which Stocks to buy?

There was no chance that the United States will get to see Donald Trump as its president once again. Now the question arises that which stocks will be the best to buy during the tenure of Biden. Let us have a look at the list of those stocks:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX)

52 Week Range: $43.44 – $99.71

Average Volume: 8,333,090

Market Capital: $86.446B

Forward Dividend and Yield: 1.90 (3.33%)

A defense stock is something that would be worth the buy if Donald Trump gets a chance to serve his second term as the President. There are chances that the stocks of this company will go up if this happens.

52 Week Range: $106.14 – $243.40

Average Volume: 1,622,736

Market Capital: $75.154B

Forward Dividend and Yield: 3.04 (1.27%)

Donald Trump has previously talked well about this company and that is what makes this stock very favorable to buy. Even during the 2016 elections, this stock had made it to the list of best election stocks.

New York Times (NYSE: NYT)

52 Week Range: $26.13 – $47.95

Average Volume: 1,515,052

Market Capital: $6.639B

Forward Dividend and Yield: 0.24 (0.59%)

Under Donald Trump, the news sector would have a good time. Although Trump has shown his hatred towards fake news but he has an interest towards media. This makes this stock lucrative in a case where Trump wins the election.

52 Week Range: $20.00 – $52.93

Average Volume: 18,535,023

Market Capital: $34.001B

There are very high chances that the stocks of this company will see even better times under Donald Trump. Twitter is a platform for everyone, and with politicians very well active on the same, it had to restore its place amongst the best election stocks.

52 Week Range: $4.24 – $22.40

Average Volume: 2,775,106

Market Capital: $886.35M

Forward Dividend and Yield: 0.20 (1.29%)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU)

52 Week Range: $187.68 – $360.00

Average Volume: 1,184,343

Market Capital: $90.962B

Forward Dividend and Yield: 2.36 (0.69%)

The stocks of this company will have a good time under Trump. The software sector will benefit well and hence it emerges out as a good election stock to buy.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT)

52 Week Range: $266.11- $442.53

Average Volume: 1,123,660

Market Capital: $103.603B

Forward Dividend and Yield: 10.40 (2.86%)

This stock can stand out as one of the best election stocks to buy since it is a defense stock. This industry is also known for addressing some of the ugly issues of America and hence, this stock has its position sustained.

52 Week Range: $132.52 – $232.86

Average Volume: 31,764,006

Market Capital: $1.684T

Forward Dividend and Yield: 2.24 (1.04%)

This stock had to become one of the best stocks to buy during this election time. The tech sector has had a fair time even in the course of the coronavirus pandemic and so, it had to be a buy now election stock as well. Even the post-corona period seems very well for this firm.

Therefore, these firms make a good buy after the 2020 election. However, the chances are quite bright but anything can happen in the world of stocks.