Trump v/s Biden: The Best Election Stocks to buy

With the election season going on and the election results just a while away, let us see how the stock market will get affected with the same. Some stocks would be greatly affected by the victory of Joe Biden wins over Donald Trump. Some stocks would make it to the list of the best election stocks to buy in the coming times with the best strategies followed by the companies.
Let us analyze those stocks:
- Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER)
Statistics:-
52 Week Range: $13.71 – $42.15
Average Volume: 22,428,035
Market Capital: $73.54B
Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)
- Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYF)
Statistics:-
52 Week Range: $14.56 – $54.50
Average Volume: 10,895,312
Market Capital: $9.06B
Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)
- Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP)
Statistics:-
52 Week Range: $32.11 – $61.94
Average Volume: 2,334,864
Market Capital: $8.316B
Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)
Statistics:-
52 Week Range: $27.88 – $40.97
Average Volume: 22,896,193
Market Capital: $202.215B
Forward Dividend and Yield: 1.52 (4.07%)
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY)
Statistics:-
52 Week Range: $111.00 – $170.75
Average Volume: 3,616,864
Market Capital: $139.202B
Forward Dividend and Yield: 2.96 (1.99%)
- Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS)
Statistics:-
52 Week Range: $22.51 – $47.29
Average Volume: 838,417
Market Capital: $1.387B
Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)
Statistics:-
52 Week Range: $9.00 – $25.97
Average Volume: 5,399,847
Market Capital: $7.842B
Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)
Statistics:-
52 Week Range: $4.00 – $9.00
Average Volume: 3,504,880
Market Capital: $2.248B
Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)
- GrowGeneration Corporation (NASDAQ: GRWG)
Statistics:-
52 Week Range: $2.62 – $23.18
Average Volume: 6,306,323
Market Capital: $1.122B
Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN)
Statistics:-
52 Week Range: $7.84 – $82.42
Average Volume: 5,772,443
Market Capital: $11.375B
Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)
- First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR)
Statistics:-
52 Week Range: $28.47 – $97.93
Average Volume: 2,890,960
Market Capital: $9.209B
Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)
- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI)
Statistics:-
52 Week Range: $118.50 – $224.64
Average Volume: 1,959,086
Market Capital: $78.64B
Forward Dividend and Yield: 0.04 (0.02%)
- Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM)
Statistics:-
52 Week Range: $171.03 – $334.10
Average Volume: 1,220,875
Market Capital: $79.486
Forward Dividend and Yield: 3.80 (1.19%)
Statistics:-
52 Week Range: $65.42 – $502.49
Average Volume: 63,707,150
Market Capital: $415.266
Forward Dividend and Yield: N/A (N/A)
These stocks mentioned above are the hot stocks to buy in this election season. The companies show a fine potential of giving their investors profits. The shareholders must check these out and invest according to their budget. Even though there are very high chances that Joe Biden might bring some changes for the investors for the better response of the post-corona impact.
Be the first to comment