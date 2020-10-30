Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ): What to Keep in Mind?

Square stayed up high in the stock market as compared to its previous day close. Even though the market was down yet Square maintained itself well. Closing at the rate of $171.02, this was higher than the previous day by +0.67%. Meanwhile, NASDAQ profited by 0.64% and Dow was at a loss of 0.8%. Wall Street is expecting positive outcomes from Square which is expected to release the report of its earnings by November 5, 2020. As per the analysis, it is anticipated that the earnings would come out to be $0.14 per share and the revenue of the quarter would be $2.08 billion (higher by 64% as compared to the previous year).

Let us have a look at the latest statistics for the company:

52 Week Range: 32.33 – 193.44

Average Volume: 10,195,098

Market Capital: 73.844B

The stocks of Square can be stated well under the premium category. The reason for this is mainly that the forwards P/E ratio of this company is 330.95 as of now and has a current PEG ratio of 9.17. The major rivals of this firm and their statistics are stated as follows:

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP)

52 Week Range: 282.08 – 1,146.91

Average Volume: 1,884,750

Market Capital: 124.022B

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL)

52 Week Range: 82.07 – 215.83

Average Volume: 8,130,252

Market Capital: 227.62

First Data Corporation (Clover Unit) (NYSE: FDC)

52 Week Range: 168.30 – 379.00

Average Volume: 598,377

Market Capital: 58.045B

The Square Cash App of Square gives tough competition to the similar apps Venmo, Zelle by PayPal, and other such apps. These apps provided digital solutions in case of financial services during the Corona Virus Pandemic.

According to the Zacks Rank, Square holds the top position and emerges as a strong stock to buy. Also, as per the Zacks Consensus Estimates, the analysts have suggested the expected earnings of this company as:

0.51 per share

Revenue of $7.26 billion

Comparison to the previous year: -36.25% and +53.94%

However, these analyses are directly associated with the changes in the prices of the stocks. If we talk about the SQ industry, then it also has an average forwards P/E of 82.44 with an average PEG ratio of 6.57 (the latest as per the closing of the previous day). All these reasons are favorable enough to make this stock come under the category of premium trading.

A premium trading stock means a good buy. A good buy has maximum chances of bringing profits to its investors; hence SQ is a fine choice to invest. Selling at a good rate, bringing in revenues, and growing steadily whilst also giving strong competition to its contenders, this stock is complete. Every investor must keep in mind that the stock market is a volatile sector and hence one must lay out one’s money accordingly.

