Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

The stock market is where one has to invest in a lot and wait for the results. In this widespread market, full of stocks of several companies, one has to make a choice and choose only the best option according to the need. The volatility however cannot be ignored and thus, every investor needs to keep their eyes wide open. Also, the Corona Virus Pandemic has greatly affected the economy and hence the investors are looking forward to options that are not much expensive.

Let us have a look at some such stocks that are suitable for buying at a reasonable price currently:

This famous drug company is currently selling stocks at a lower rate. It is bound to face tough competition from rival companies shortly. The main point which makes the stocks of this company attractive is that it yields a good dividend. A stock, fairly priced with a good dividend is something investors do look for while buying. Many of the drugs of the company have brought about profits and many drugs are being developed.

Present statistics:

52 Week Range: 45.76 – 68.34

Average Volume: 9,911,924

Market Capital: 132.114B

Forward Dividend and Yield: 1.80 (2.99%)

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)

The stocks of this firm are available at a reasonable price and are attractive because of the dividend they yield. The company is also growing steadily whilst taking care of all the competition going around. Another benefit worth noticing is that it is a chief health insurer and also has a key presence when it comes to retail pharmacy and pharmacy benefits management. All these factors do attract buyers when the price of the stocks is also cheap.

Present Statistics:

52 Week Range: 52.04 – 77.03

Average Volume: 7,524,847

Market Capital: 76.44B

Forwards Dividend and Yield: 2.00 (3.36%)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)

AbbVie is a big name in the pharmaceutical sector. As of now, its stocks are priced at a lower rate. This is because, Humira, once the best-selling drug of this firm will have to encounter biosimilar contenders in the year 2023 in the United States. The company is also working out on new drugs and there are chances that their sales will also be high. The stocks of this company are also worth the buy at present because the dividend yield is fairly high.

Present Statistics:

52 Week Range: 62.55 – 101.28

Average Volume: 7,173,043

Market Capital: 147.305B

Forward Dividend and Yield: 4.72 (5.62%)

All these three stocks have one thing in common and that is they all offer good dividend yield. This makes them a profitable investment even though their price is low. These stocks are not fast-growing stocks but they surely offer profit to their investors. Therefore, investing in these stocks would be a good choice for all the investors looking for reasonably priced and profitable stocks.